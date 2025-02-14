Sleep Expert Backs Kennedy's MAHA Movement, Urges Awareness of Teen Sleep Deprivation

A sleep specialist, supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, emphasizes the importance of sleep, particularly for teenagers, and advocates for later school start times to address the widespread sleep deprivation among students.

A sleep expert and supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Health y Again (MAHA) movement is advocating for increased awareness about the importance of sleep, particularly among teenagers. Jeffrey Rose, a New York-based clinical hypnotist and sleep specialist, highlights the prevalence of chronic sleep deprivation across the country, arguing that it significantly impacts students' ability to learn and focus.

Rose emphasizes that high school students require 8-to-10 hours of sleep per night, a goal that is often unattainable due to various factors. Rose is actively involved with Start School Later, an organization dedicated to pushing back the start times of high schools nationwide. He believes that later school start times would provide students with the necessary sleep they need to thrive academically and overall. Rose points out the detrimental effects of sleep deprivation, linking it to increased reliance on relaxants like alcohol and marijuana, as well as prescription stimulants like Adderall and Ritalin. He argues that adequate sleep strengthens immune systems, reduces absenteeism, minimizes car accidents, enhances sports performance, and improves academic outcomes.Rose expresses his hope that increased attention will be given to sleep as a critical health issue, particularly by policymakers. He notes that while Dr. Oz has discussed the importance of sleep, he hasn't heard much discourse on the topic from other influential figures. Rose believes that later school start times represent a significant reform for high school education and urges for a broader recognition of the profound impact sleep has on students' well-being and academic success. He also stresses the need for comprehensive research and evidence-based policies to address the sleep crisis affecting teenagers





