American Academy of Sleep Medicine experts share a six-hour pre-flight routine to maximize rest, including caffeine cutoffs and hydration tips for busy travelers.

Thanksgiving Day stands as the busiest travel day of the year, with 6 million Americans taking a domestic flight to reach their destinations. Despite the desire to maximize holiday time, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reports that at least one in four adults struggle to sleep while traveling. To help passengers navigate this challenge, sleep specialists provided a structured plan for an 8pm departure.

Caffeine Cutoff and Alcohol Avoidance

Between 2pm and 4pm, passengers should begin limiting substances that disrupt rest. Dr Jennifer L Martin, professor at Florida International University and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, advises skipping afternoon coffee or energy drinks. Caffeine remains active in the body for several hours, making it difficult to fall asleep once on the plane. A 2026 systematic review in Nutrients confirms caffeine reduces slow-wave brain activity associated with deep sleep.

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Alcohol is also counterproductive for rest. Dr Anita Valanju Shelgikar, clinical professor at University of Michigan Health, notes that alcohol disrupts sleep architecture. It suppresses rapid eye movement sleep and triggers rebound insomnia as the liver metabolizes it. This leads to grogginess and poor overall rest, suggesting passengers avoid in-flight cocktails to ensure better sleep quality.

Light Meals and Strategic Hydration

From 4pm to 6pm, experts recommend focusing on light meals and steady hydration. Heavy airport meals can cause digestive distress, which turbulence can exacerbate. Dr Shelgikar suggests selecting simple, balanced foods like bananas, oranges, trail mix, or carrots with hummus. These options are easy to pack and provide antioxidants to ward off winter bugs.

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Hydration should occur consistently throughout the day rather than in large amounts before boarding. Drinking water steadily helps minimize physical discomfort and prevents frequent trips to the bathroom. Dr Martin advises against treating the airport as an opportunity for a large, indulgent meal, emphasizing that light eating supports easier sleep onset during the flight.

The Importance of Avoiding Pre-Flight Naps

Travelers feeling sleepy before departure should generally avoid napping. Dr Martin states that a late-afternoon nap reduces natural sleep drive, making it harder to drift off on the plane. Saving sleep for the flight ensures passengers can wind down effectively once seated.

The only exception to this rule is safety. If a traveler is too sleepy to drive to the airport, they should rest before traveling. Otherwise, postponing sleep until onboard allows the body to maintain the necessary sleep pressure for restful travel.

Preparation for Boarding and Wellness

From 6:00pm until boarding, passengers should prepare a comfort kit to promote rest without medication. Items such as a neck pillow, eye mask, earplugs, or noise-canceling headphones help settle passengers in. These tools support natural sleep without the side effects of sleep pills.

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Drugs can remain in the system long after landing, causing grogginess and disrupting post-flight schedules. Using physical aids like eye masks and earplugs allows passengers to manage their environment effectively. This approach ensures they arrive at their destination feeling refreshed rather than medicated and exhausted.