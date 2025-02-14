Sleep Deprivation and Your Skin: What You Need to Know

Discover how lack of sleep affects your skin and learn tips from dermatologists to combat the signs of sleep deprivation.

Every single one of us at Allure takes massive pride in their skin care routine. You’d have to pry our overnight masks and eye creams out of our cold, dead, well-moisturized hands. But come, say, awards season—which means working until late in the evening almost every Sunday night for months—even the best of skin-care products can’t save our skin come Monday morning.

Sleep deprivation—whether due to long work hours, insomnia, restless slumber, a crying baby, or a hella fun night out—can leave skin looking sallow and dull. Dermatologists can’t exactly write “get enough sleep” on a prescription pad, but the experts tell us that a rough night (or many rough nights) of slumber can have an impact on your skin. Meet the Experts: Dendy Engelman, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York City. Jessie Cheung, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist with practices in New York City and Chicago. Anetta Reszko, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York. Why does poor-quality sleep impact the skin? Unfortunately, especially for those of us for whom a full night’s sleep is nothing short of a miracle, there are multiple reasons why a rough night can lead to less-than-glowing skin. “Sleep is the body’s time to repair and strengthen the skin barrier, so when that process is disrupted, the effects become noticeable,” explains Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York City. When you sleep poorly or don’t sleep at all, your body produces less collagen, which, she says, is “critical” to maintaining hydration and skin elasticity. While sleep deprivation means less collagen production, it also means more cortisol, better known as “the stress hormone.” Dr. Engelman says that higher cortisol can “cause inflammation and weaken the skin barrier.” Blood flow also increases during sleep, says Jessie Cheung, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with practices in New York City and Chicago. The circulation helps “deliver oxygen and nutrients to your skin while also detoxifying by removing waste products and free radicals,” she says. Without the oxygen and nutrients, cell renewal and repair gets disrupted. What types of skin changes can arise as a result of sleep issues? If you’ve ever heard those three little words “you look tired,” it’s thanks in part to a few key tells that show up on the face after a restless night. Dermatologists say that interrupted sleep can cause skin changes in multiple different ways, from next-day puffiness to faster development of lines and wrinkles over time. “Insufficient sleep or sleep deprivation can accelerate the skin’s aging process, as sleep is essential for the body’s natural repair and regeneration of damaged skin cells,” says Anetta Reszko, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York. Without consistent sleep, she says, “visible changes such as an increase in fine lines and wrinkles, reduced skin elasticity, dark undereye circles, and other concerns may become apparent.” Sleep deprivation also leads to dilated blood vessels, which Dr. Reszko confirms results in the dark circles and puffiness “often associated with lack of rest.” The decreased circulation can mean “fluid retention or poor lymphatic drainage,” says Dr. Engelman. If you’re someone who already has dark circles or puffiness around the eyes, you might notice things getting even darker and/or puffier. Poor sleep can also trigger or exacerbate various common skin conditions. For instance, thanks to the inflammation caused by those increased cortisol levels, you might be more likely to break out. The inflammation “can increase the likelihood of acne and make the skin more sensitive to allergens,” Dr. Reszko says. If you already deal with eczema, rosacea, or psoriasis, Cheung cautions you to look out for flares sparked by lack of sleep. So… how can you fix it? Our experts have a few tips for faking a good night’s sleep, but they each stress that settling into a solid sleep routine, thus tackling the issue at its core, is most important. “Supplements like magnesium or melatonin can be helpful, as they work to calm the nervous system,” says Dr. Engelman. “Additionally, non-caffeinated teas with herbs such as chamomile or lavender may encourage relaxation.” Dr. Cheung swears by high-dose melatonin to induce sleep, as well as adaptogens, L-theanine, and PharmaGABA to both reduce stress and anxiety before bed and improve deep sleep. (As always, you should check in with your doctor before starting any new supplement routines.) Dr. Cheung is also a fan of practices like yoga, meditation, “and even simple deep breathing” to get you ready for bed. While you’re working to improve your relationship with sleep, Dr. Engelman wants you to increase hydration to give your skin barrier a boost for its repair process: “Ensure you’re staying well-hydrated before bed,” she say





Allure_magazine / 🏆 473. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SKIN CARE SLEEP DEPRIVATION COLLAGEN CORTSOL DARK CIRCLES ACNE SKIN CONDITIONS MELATONIN SKIN ROUTINE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sleep Expert Backs Kennedy's MAHA Movement, Urges Awareness of Teen Sleep DeprivationA sleep specialist, supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, emphasizes the importance of sleep, particularly for teenagers, and advocates for later school start times to address the widespread sleep deprivation among students.

Read more »

Sleep Deprivation Lets Intrusive Memories, Bad Thoughts Into the MindPeople with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are plagued by unwanted and distressing memories over which they have little to no control.

Read more »

Timberwolves' Home Struggles May Be Rooted in Sleep DeprivationThe Minnesota Timberwolves are underperforming at home this season, and veteran guard Mike Conley suggests a possible reason: sleep deprivation caused by the team's several new fathers. Players like Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have welcomed infants recently, leading to disrupted sleep schedules. Conley believes this lack of rest could be affecting their on-court performance.

Read more »

Sleep Deprivation: How It Impacts Your Brain and What to Do About ItThis article explores the detrimental effects of sleep deprivation on brain function and cognitive performance. It delves into the mechanisms underlying these effects, highlighting the importance of sleep for memory consolidation and neuroplasticity. It also offers practical tips for improving sleep hygiene and promoting restful sleep.

Read more »

50 Years of Sleep Research Reveals Crucial Link Between Sleep and Mental HealthA comprehensive review of sleep research spanning 50 years highlights the significant impact of sleep on mental health, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing sleep for emotional well-being and overall health.

Read more »

Sleep Tracking Devices: Data Overload or Pathway to Better Rest?This article explores the growing popularity of sleep tracking devices and the potential downsides of focusing too heavily on sleep data. It argues that while tracking sleep can be helpful, an obsessive approach to optimizing sleep, known as orthosomnia, can actually worsen sleep quality. The article emphasizes the importance of considering the bigger picture, including diet and lifestyle factors, for achieving good sleep.

Read more »