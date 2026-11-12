Sleep Anxiety: Why Trying Harder to Sleep Keeps You Awake

Sleep anxiety keeps people awake by turning bedtime into a stressful loop. Psychotherapist Anna Mathur shares CBT-I techniques to help ease it.

Sleep anxiety is the worry about not sleeping and how a lack of rest will affect the next day, and it can keep people awake long after the original cause has passed. Psychotherapist and author Anna Mathur, who has struggled with insomnia on and off for two decades, explains that the biggest sleep stealer is often not money worries, night sweats or a crying child at 2am, but the stress of not being able to nod off. Mathur says the cycle can be broken with techniques drawn from cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia, known as CBT-I, which she describes as the recommended treatment for long-term insomnia.

Mathur writes that sleep anxiety is often triggered by a stressful period or a run of broken nights, but it can outlast its initial cause and runs on a loop. The article traces that loop from the first worried thought to the moment of defeat, and it argues that the harder a person tries to force sleep, the more alert the body becomes.

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How Sleep Anxiety Creates a Cycle of Wakefulness

Sleep anxiety feeds itself through a predictable pattern of worry, tension and alertness. A sleeper thinks, 'What if I can't sleep? How will I get through tomorrow?' and then tries to empty the mind, yet the anxiety spikes as the clock moves closer to morning. The body tenses, the stress hormone cortisol rises, and the sleeper feels even more awake, which returns them straight to the original worry.

Sleep scientists have found that deliberately trying to sleep keeps the brain alert. Mathur notes that emotions and mental state are linked to the body's physical ability to drop off, which is why chasing sleep with increasing desperation often makes the problem worse rather than better.

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Technology can add to the pressure. In 2017, American researchers coined the term 'orthosomnia' to describe patients whose preoccupation with sleep tracker data was making their sleep worse. The term captures a situation in which monitoring sleep becomes another source of anxiety at bedtime.

Recognising the Signs of Sleep Anxiety

Sleep anxiety is ruling a person's life when they dread bedtime, check the time throughout the night and blame every bad day on how they slept the night before. Mathur describes a common contradiction: the sufferer may feel physically exhausted but mentally wired, and may nod off on the sofa in the evening only to be wide awake the moment they hit the pillow.

Mathur links these signs to her own experience. She says sleep troubles linked to anxiety began during her university days and intensified after she became a mother. One of her babies had silent reflux, a condition in which milk comes back up the food pipe but is not coughed up, which led to chronic sleep deprivation for both mother and child. The child is now ten, but a bad night still brings back how she felt at that time and a fear of feeling that way again.

Her turning point came two years ago, when she began studying the nervous system in depth for a book she was writing. She realised that her emotions and mental state were linked to her body's physical ability to drop off, and that chasing sleep was not the answer. Now, on long and fretful nights, she removes the expectation of sleep, accepts that she may be awake for a while, and reminds herself that she has survived every tired day so far. She reports that once the pressure is off, she more often than not falls asleep.

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Practical CBT-I Techniques to Ease Sleep Anxiety

Mathur's first practical step is to cut the countdown by turning the clock to face the wall and keeping the phone out of reach. She cites research finding that people with insomnia who can see a clock take longer to fall asleep and feel more worried in the meantime.

The second step is to claim wakeful time as your own. Lying awake is not the same as sleeping, but it is not wasted time and can still be restful. Mathur suggests a gentle activity you enjoy, such as reading on a dimly lit e-reader or listening to an audiobook. If frustration keeps building, she advises moving to another room so the bed does not become linked with stress.

The third technique is paradoxical intention, a CBT-I method that involves lying in bed and trying to keep the eyes open. The aim is not to stay awake all night but to remove the pressure that keeps a person awake. Mathur advises lying in the dark with eyes open, without looking at a phone or clock, and answering the thought 'I'm still not asleep' with 'Good, that's the plan'. She acknowledges that this may sound easier said than done, but she says sleep anxiety is treatable.