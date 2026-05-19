Sleep Aid Breakthrough: I Find Relief with the Zeus for Snoring

Struggling with sleep due to snoring, author tests a new sleep aid device for snoring relief.

Last week, I added a new item to my already wide arsenal of sleep aids, a dark grey stick-on gadget called the Zeus, developed by experts at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College London.

This little gadget was designed to stop me from snoring and has been praised by snoring sufferers and their partners. I recently discovered that I have started snoring during my sleep, and the Zeus seemed like an intriguing alternative to traditional sleep aids. The device uses transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) to stimulate the hypoglossal nerve, preventing the tongue from falling back and obstructing the airway during sleep.

The initial use of the Zeus was successful, resulting in uninterrupted sleep for several hours, which was a remarkable improvement from the consistent sleep disturbances I had been experiencing





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Sleep Sleep Aid Device Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Hypoglossal Nerve Obstructive Sleep Apnea Menopause

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Sleep Aid Breakthrough: I Find Relief with the Zeus for SnoringStruggling with sleep due to snoring, author tests a new sleep aid device for snoring relief.

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