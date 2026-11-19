Salt Lake City Police destroyed key DNA evidence in the 1990 murders of Cornell Burns and Larry Jack. New database by MMIR Utah seeks justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that critical evidence in two unsolved murders of Native American men from the 1980s and 1990s was discarded years ago. This admission effectively eliminates the possibility of using modern DNA testing to identify the perpetrators of the killings. The destroyed materials include a blood-stained shoe linked to Cornell Burns, who was murdered in 1990, and a bloody knife connected to Larry Jack, who was killed in 1985. Police acknowledged that these items were thrown away before current forensic technology could be applied to the cases.

The loss of this biological evidence has closed the door on potential convictions that might have been achieved in today's forensic climate. For Cornell Burns, officers had collected blood samples from a shoe that a suspect had taken to a cobbler shortly after the murder. In the Larry Jack case, police possessed a bloodstained knife and had identified a suspect described by a federal law enforcement agent as a psychopath. The destruction of these items prevents law enforcement from re-examining biological material that could have provided definitive convictions.

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Salt Lake City Detective Chuck Oliver responded to the Cornell Burns crime scene in May 1990. He found Burns lying face down in the gutter of a residential street with tire marks crossing his back. It initially appeared to be a hit-and-run until the coroner discovered a gunshot wound to his head. Oliver confirmed the violent climate of the era, noting that Salt Lake City experienced its most violent year in decades due to an influx of black tar heroin. The Sinaloa Cowboys, a cartel gang, were heavily involved in the drug trade and known for disposing of bodies.

Police in the early 1990s struggled to keep up with the heroin boom that characterized the city. Oliver stated that black tar heroin was a significant problem then, similar to the fentanyl crisis today. One cost of the drug trade was measured in bodies. Oliver said those dropping the bodies were predominantly the Sinaloa Cowboys, who were known to roll up dead bodies in rugs and dump them outside the Salt Lake City airport. The city saw a 77.3% increase in violent crimes in 1990 compared to the 1980s average.

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The investigation into Burns' murder involved a complex web of suspects and potential witnesses. An anonymous caller alleged that Burns had ripped off a woman for her drugs. The caller claimed that the woman and three male associates picked up Burns in a car, shot him, and dropped him off on Kelsey Avenue. Police had a bulletin out for a woman with a history of prostitution and drug use. Although she was arrested two months later, she was not interviewed about the murder and later died in the early 2000s, taking any potential information to the grave.

Larry Jack's case, which occurred five years before Burns' murder, presented similar evidentiary challenges. Jack, a homeless member of the Ute Tribe, was found in a downtown parking lot with his throat cut. Officers quickly homed in on a small group loitering nearby and recovered a brown-handled buck knife with bloodstains. One of the men had been arrested in Montana for violent crimes. A federal agent described the suspect as a psychopath who was feared locally. However, prosecutors decided to support his extradition to Montana rather than pursue murder charges.

Sergeant Greg Wilking with the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that the bloodied shoe from the Burns case is gone from police evidence. He stated that the bloodied shoe was discarded years ago, which is unfortunate because many cases could have been solved with modern technology. Wilking agreed that the department likely could have solved more cases back in the day if they had the technology available now. The reasons for discarding the knife in Jack's case remain unclear.

The investigative journalism project behind these revelations also highlighted the historical context of Indigenous displacement. Cornell Burns and Larry Jack shared similar backgrounds, having left their homes on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in eastern Utah. They came to Salt Lake City to seek opportunities in a challenging urban environment. This migration pattern echoes historical policies from the 1950s and 1960s that encouraged Native Americans to relocate. U.S. Senator Arthur V. Watkins of Utah spearheaded these policies, urging similar relocation for Native Americans.

Watkins wrote in a 1954 letter to church leaders that forcing tribal members off reservations would lead to assimilation. He believed this would help Native Americans become a white and delightful people, a viewpoint that contributed to the cultural dislocation affecting individuals like Jack and Burns. The Indian Termination Acts of the mid-20th century sound brutal but were meant to terminate tribal dependence on the federal government. These policies pushed tribal members off their land and cut them off from access to natural resources.

In response to these historical gaps, the Utah Investigative Journalism Project launched a unique database in partnership with MMIR Utah and the University of Utah. Tammy Dee Platero, co-founder and director of MMIR Utah, emphasized that displacement is a violent act that severs sacred connections to homelands. The database aims to coordinate with law enforcement and media, raise awareness of these specific cases, and provide family members a platform to honor the lives lost. For families of Cornell Burns and Larry Jack, this storytelling initiative serves as a vital tool to remember individuals who were previously forgotten by local institutions.

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The investigative report reached out to surviving family members to share information regarding the cases. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project was unable to locate living relatives of Larry Jack. They successfully contacted family members of Cornell Burns, who declined to comment on the story after being informed about the details of the murder investigation. The police admission regarding the lost evidence was shared with them. Despite the lack of fresh leads from biological evidence, the database serves as a permanent record.

Platero noted that other states have made greater progress in addressing missing and murdered Indigenous persons cases. Nearby states have designated dedicated MMIR cold case units, while Utah remains behind. Platero stated that in New Mexico and other places, they at least have an office for this work. The Utah database, called Traces, starts by addressing fundamental trust issues. It follows key data sovereignty principles and is hosted by an Indigenous-led organization on servers hosted on Indigenous land.

Participants in the Traces database will have complete authority over what they share and with whom. Some family members may wish to just share remembrances and stories of their loved ones. Others can opt in to be open to being contacted by interested journalists or law enforcement cold case investigators. In cases like Burns' and Jack's where key evidence has been lost, stories may be the only way to solve the cases. The database aims to memorialize individuals as people instead of just grim statistics.

The University of Utah's Cold Case class helped students write and report the story through interviewing sources and filing records requests. The project aims to give family members a place to honor and celebrate the lives lost. Storytelling remains an important tool for the community to remember lives forgotten by local institutions. For Burns and Jack, it may also be the only tool for solving their murders. The database seeks to spotlight these cases among many others across the state.

The Salt Lake City Police Department cold case detective still aims to solve the Burns case. They hope someone who may have been at a party in Salt Lake City that Burns attended the night of his murder will reach out. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 801-799-3000. The case remains open, but the destruction of physical evidence makes traditional forensic resolution impossible. The focus now shifts to community engagement and memorialization through the new database initiative.