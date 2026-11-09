SLCC provides educational resources for veterans looking to go back to school

With Veteran's Day coming up, Salt Lake Community College is reminding veterans about the support they can find for their education.Rene Varela and Mario Veliz

With Veteran's Day coming up, Salt Lake Community College is reminding veterans about the support they can find for their education. Veterans are moving from a highly structured, team-oriented environment into one that requires greater independence and self-direction.

Many struggle to find a sense of belonging among younger students who may not understand their experiences, which can be isolating. At the same time, some veterans are managing physical injuries, PTSD, or other service-related challenges while navigating complicated VA benefits and financial uncertainty. That's why SLCC is committed to helping veterans academically and personally.

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Some key resources include things like tutoring, community building events, career development and networking, assistance with financial aid, one-on-one coaching, connecting them to other community resources. UDOT announced it would offer free tire inspections and traction law stickers to help drivers prepare for winter conditions. The event was scheduled for Monday,Nov. 8 marked the last day of Lagoon's 2026 season before closing for winter.

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