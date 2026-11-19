A generational divide is emerging in the debate over whether Salt Lake City should allow new housing on most of its residential lots.

Salt Lake City leaders appear poised to further delay a vote on zoning changes designed to encourage smaller home construction on up to three-quarters of the lots in residential neighborhoods.

The shift in gears comes amid emerging divisions among City Council members as well as a landslide of public comment at City Hall over the last two weeks, both in support and heated opposition. The council is now likely to push any vote to approve the expanded housing options and create a new class of small dwellings allowed on 2,000-square-foot yard footprints well into 2027.

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This latest tapping of the brakes follows several prior slowdowns to an earlier timetable calling for passage of the council-initiated measure by early December . It also comes after a move in October to water down potential impacts of the measure by requiring property owners to live in housing that might result from new development on their lots.

In reaction to calls Tuesday from colleagues to draw debate out further, Council Chair Alejandro Puy said he was not bound to a specific timeline and was open to taking more time.

“What I don’t think is appropriate is delay forever because people just don’t like it,” Puy added. “We have been able to demonstrate,” the west-side District 2 council member said, “that we can craft an ordinance that addresses a lot of concerns and narrows what some might call negative impact, but what I call making more housing available to a lot of new families in a way that is appropriate.

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” New rules for existing neighborhoods The zoning revisions would allow small single-family starter dwellings, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and town homes of up to four units on smaller yard footprints than are allowed now, across the city’s lower-density neighborhoods. The policy has been viewed for several years as a culmination of ongoing housing reforms in Utah’s capital since 2020, all with the goal of creating more affordable homes and, more recently, boosting home ownership.

The basic changes would permit dwellings as small as 1,200 square feet on yard areas of 2,000 square feet, along with small reductions in required setbacks and bumps in allowed building heights across properties currently zoned R-1, R-2, SR-1 and SR-1A. Homeowners under the new rules would be required to provide a parking space per new unit — and alley access where it’s available. The affected lots account for just over a third of all city land and 77% of all parcels zoned for residences, for what city planners are calling “gentle infill” likely to play out gradually over time.

Heated public reaction in crowded hearing rooms Nearly 100 residents have testified about the new zoning rules in public hearings just since early November. Compared to prior housing debates in recent years, the public turnout over consecutive Tuesdays has been an unprecedented showing. It has exposed deep divides between homeowners and renters and between young and older residents. The comments also reveal lingering tensions between students and longtime neighbors who live near the University of Utah.

“If we increase the density, we’re going to get more college students, which is more drunken behavior,” said Scott Jaffa. He was one of nearly a dozen east-bench residents who have referred to the possibility of worsening conflicts over noise, parking and disturbances involving U. students as part of this housing debate.

Supporting residents and a raft of housing advocates have asserted the measure is a desperately needed way to improve affordability by encouraging new construction by existing property owners who might take advantage of the changes.

“A key issue here is property rights,” said Nigel Swaby, with a nonprofit Wasatch Advocates for Livable Communities . “People who own land should be able to do things with it that are productive. ” Other backers said the changes will bolster the chances of newcomers and young families to find an affordable housing foothold in Utah’s capital, where home values have leapt over the last decade.

“We need quality infill development and we needed it yesterday,” said resident Kathleen Hill, who said she was among several proponents concerned about the effects of the recently added requirement for owner-occupancy. “We need more supply,” Hill said. Resident Kobe Riddle referred to the struggle of affording a two-bedroom apartment in the city on a single income while trying to grow a family.

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“We cannot afford to live here,” he told the council. “Housing expansion is crucially needed for the city’s health and for the future of families and schools. ” Opponents fear intrusion, demolitions and profiteering Those opposed — including representatives from several east-side community councils — said the policy threatens to disrupt existing neighborhoods of single-family homes throughout the city with intrusive development that doesn’t fit.

“I don’t want to see the higher density happen in a reckless way,” said Monica Strong, who lives in Sugar House. “I just ask that you please take into consideration all your presently happy property owners. ” Judging from their testimony, those opposed also fear the measure will entice developer buy-ups and demolitions of existing homes in some of the most cherished neighborhoods — while doing little, they contend, to actually produce more affordable housing.

Resident Jim Jenkins asserted the measure would “label housing in Salt Lake as open for development,” adding the move could leave residents “priced out by commercial exploitation of what should be residential homes for families. ” Some opponents urged withdrawing the package entirely, while others praised slowing it down or the idea of testing its effects in specific neighborhoods first before going citywide.

‘Powerful dynamic’ in housing debate Council member Victoria Petro said “a very clear generational mandate” had emerged from hours of testimony, with younger and struggling residents all but begging the council to create new avenues to homeownership while established homeowners resist. Petro later praised all who filled the council’s chambers with input in recent weeks, but she offered special gratitude to those who’d ventured in to speak in favor of the zoning reforms.

“When people come to defend what they already have, I understand it,” the west-side District 1 council member said of existing homeowners. “I have a little corner of the world for myself that I’ve put away, and I will defend it as much as I can.

” But, Petro said of many younger have-nots who have spoken, “it’s a really unique neighbor and constituent who will come and stand up in the midst of people who already have carved out their place.

“By that very fact,” she said, “there’s a power dynamic in the room. ”