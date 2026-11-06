Slayyyter Goes Looking for Love in 'Hey Boyyy' Music Video

Slayyyter released a new single, 'Hey Boyyy,' along with a self-directed music video for the track.

dropped a new single, “Hey Boyyy,” along with a self-directed music video for the track. The clip sees the singer in Hollywood and Paris, dragging a golden skeleton across the city landscapes.

“I can’t stop blushing/ I’m too old to feel, more than nothing,” Slayyyter sings on the track. “Hey, boy, I got a funny little secret/ I get so nervous when you talk to me. ” , and features nine tracks that act as a “brother” album. She has teased the album with two previously released tracks:, saying, “I want to live here for a little longer, so I’m kind of making an inverse album, if you will.

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I just want the core of everything to feel like me, because it finally feels that. ”Pink Floyd Marks ‘Animals’ 50th Anniversary With Reissue Featuring Unreleased Musicthe remaining European and U.K. dates on her Wor$t Girl in the World Tour after doctors ordered her to take full vocal rest following being diagnosed with laryngitis and vocal cord tears.

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She is set to continue her tour in Australia in February and recently sold out a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City for June 21, 2027.

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