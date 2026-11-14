Slayer Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Reign in Blood at Kia Forum

Thrash metal legends Slayer performed a historic homecoming at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on November 13, 2026, honoring the 40th anniversary of their seminal album Reign in Blood.

Thrash metal pioneers Slayer delivered a monumental performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Friday, November 13, 2026, marking a significant milestone in heavy metal history. The sold-out concert served as the opening night for a two-show run celebrating the 40th anniversary of their genre-defining album, Reign in Blood. This event brought the band back to their Southern California roots, transforming the arena into a sanctuary for thrash metal fans from across the globe.

The Core Details of the Kia Forum Anniversary Show

The evening commenced with heavy rain falling over Inglewood, setting a dramatic tone for the final Friday the 13th of the year. Inside the venue, the atmosphere was electric as fans gathered in the parking lot and long entry lines, screaming the band's name in anticipation. The exterior of the Kia Forum featured lights spelling out Slayer in their iconic font, signaling the intensity that awaited inside.

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Support acts Cannibal Corpse, Calavera Conspiracy, and Crowbar warmed up the crowd before the main event. Slayer took the stage promptly at 9 p.m., launching into their set with the high-intensity energy that has defined their decades-long career. The performance was characterized by impressive stage production designed to immerse the audience fully in the band's dark aesthetic.

The stage design featured massive, infamous inverted crucifixes constructed from Marshall amplifier stacks. These structures were combined with high-intensity pyrotechnics and flames that illuminated the entire arena throughout the set. This visual spectacle complemented the band's aggressive sound, creating a multi-sensory experience for the attendees.

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Stakeholder Positions and Musical Execution

Rising to prominence in Huntington Park, Southern California, the band members delivered a technically proficient performance that honored their legacy. Frontman and bassist Tom Araya utilized one of metal's most recognizable and primal screams to anchor the vocals. His performance was supported by guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt, who executed intricate, spidery solos on their fretboards.

Drummer Paul Bostaph provided a thunderous rhythmic foundation that matched the speed and aggression of the instrumentation. The band opted to open with the slower, heavy track South of Heaven rather than diving immediately into the anniversary album. This choice allowed the audience to settle into the atmosphere before ramping up the intensity with other hits.

Throughout the first half of the set, Slayer performed a selection of their greatest hits, including Disciple, Dead Skin Mask, and Seasons in the Abyss. They also included the thrash metal throwback Hell Awaits, showcasing the breadth of their catalog beyond the celebrated anniversary record. The audience responded with enthusiasm to each track, demonstrating their deep familiarity with the band's extensive discography.

Real-World Impact and Performance Dynamics

The centerpiece of the evening was the chronological performance of the entire Reign in Blood album. Starting with the opener Angel of Death, the band recreated the exact sequence of the 1986 release. The visual animations on the large screens primarily featured Baphomet, depicted in an underworld setting or a decimated, war-torn civilization. These projections aligned with the album's occult symbolism and provocative anti-establishment themes.

The performance highlighted the increasing velocity of the album, with each subsequent track demanding more physical engagement from the crowd. The second song, Piece by Piece, featured galloping guitar riffs and vicious drums that challenged fans to keep up with the rhythm. Despite the speed, attendees from the pit to the highest seats were seen bouncing and swirling in sync with the music.

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The album's most blistering track, Necrophobic, reaches a staggering 248 beats per minute. This section inspired many attendees to pick up the pace and stir up the mosh pit on the floor. While some fans attempted to bang their heads in precise synchronization with the rapid tempo, others were simply energized by the raw power of the performance.

The set continued with Altar of Sacrifice, Jesus Saves, Criminally Insane, Reborn, and Epidemic. Each of these tracks holds a special place in the album's structure and in the hearts of the fanbase. The performance maintained its high energy levels throughout, ensuring that the anniversary celebration met the expectations of the dedicated thrash metal community.

The Legacy of the Final Track and Next Steps

The album's bookend and final song, Raining Blood, served as the climax of the performance. This track is one of the band's most widely known and enduring anthems. The performance of this song highlighted the enduring impact of Slayer's music on the heavy metal genre.

The concert was part of a two-night stand at the Kia Forum, with the second show scheduled for the following day. This back-to-back format allowed fans to fully immerse themselves in the band's catalog over two consecutive evenings. The success of the November 13 performance underscored the lasting appeal of Slayer's work and their ability to draw large crowds four decades after their inception.

The event reinforced the band's status as legends in the thrash metal scene. Their ability to execute complex musical arrangements with precision and energy continues to attract new and old fans alike. The celebration of Reign in Blood served as a testament to the album's historical significance and its continued relevance in modern music.