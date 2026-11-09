Slay! “Diva” exhibit sashays into Denver with gowns from Cher, Dolly, Gaga and more

Twenty-nine bucks is not a bad deal for a real-life look at fashions worn by some of the world’s most popular female entertainers.

Singer Lil Nas X wore this ensemble, designed by Donatella Versace, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. When it comes to finding activities for friends and family over the holidays, you can do worse than the Denver Art Museum’s “Diva.

” When I strolled through last week, the show was packed, and folks were agog over the goods on display. Twenty-nine bucks is not a bad deal for a real-life look at fashions worn by some of the world’s most popular female entertainers. Cher. Gaga.

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Bjork. Beyoncé. Heck yeah. For those among us who waste too much time on Instagram gawking at celebrity style — while petty influencers tear apart every thread — it’s irresistible.

A rare opportunity, even, and it is right down the street. Dolly Parton wore this dress, designed by Steve Summers, to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party in 2022.

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And this 50-plus costume extravaganza, which originated at England’s Victoria & Albert Museum, does what it can to take the shame out of this guilty pleasure, housing it in fine art temples like DAM and trying to build a narrative around it about female empowerment. You can hear it shouting “You go girl! ” from a kilometer away.

All that, of course, is nonsense, and the effort feels forced — bad acting on the part of organizers and administrators who think they have to pretend they are doing something more important than performing the same shallow thumbs up/thumbs down act those influencers are so good at. There is no deep social discourse going on in either case, so why pretend?

Instead, just indulge in the excess of it all — in the green plastic bustier, designed by Issey Miyake, that singer Grace Jones wore in 1980. In the brilliant, ruby-hued evening gown with pointed shoulders, designed by Vivienne Westwood and modeled on an album cover by opera star Joyce DiDonato in 2012. In the lavender, red-carpet-ready ensemble with an endless train, designed by Valentino and donned by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

There is plenty more where that gaudy extravagance came from. Consider: the “vulva” pants worn in a music video by Janelle Monáe that look as extreme as they sound; that famous, feathered headdress Taylor Swift used for her “Life of a Showgirl” phase; or any of the handful of high fashions worn by Rihanna that are on display, dreamed of by names like John Galliano and James Kaliardos.

It all bows down to the output of Bob Mackie, the glitziest costume-maker of them all, who is represented by four fun creations he designed for Cher over the years, which are as sequin-y and navel-friendly as one might imagine. The getup is a combination of chiffon, mylar and crystals that made Turner look as if she had fiery wings when she raised her arms. It is showy and tasteless, and probably should have been edited out of this exhibition.

Though one supposes it is sentimental for Turner’s fans.

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“Diva” relies heavily on sentiment and extreme fandom. It aims to be part fashion show, part history lesson, and it travels back in time.

In addition to contemporary female figures, it shows clothing and memorabilia — movie posters, photos, jewelry — associated with stars past. There are costumes worn by Marilyn Monroe, Ingrid Bergman, Vivien Lee, Theda Bara and Maria Félix in some of their more famous movie roles. There is a full Carmen Miranda get-up, complete with turban. There’s a separate opera section with clothes from Maria Callas, Jessye Norman and Joan Sutherland.

There is also a lot of text to read, none of it so compelling and most of it gushing and not-at-all critical in the way you might expect a serious exhibit at a serious institution to be. Whitney Houston wore this outfit to the 1994 Grammy Awards. The designer is Marc Bouwer. The show seems to ask a big question: “What, exactly, makes someone a diva?

” And it spends a lot of time trying to answer it, and telling visitors how divas went from jokes to leading cultural figures. It’s silly. There might have been a more compelling way to go — perhaps a focus on process, the way a gown goes from an idea to a sketch to a studio to a runway. Or maybe an exploration of social concerns, like excess or stardom or sexism.

Since the show is in an art museum, there could have been more attention paid to the art of the designers themselves and their aesthetic concerns. There could have been some talk about taste — good or bad — from DAM’s in-house curators. And there might have been a little discernment in the lineup 865-5000 or denverartmuseum.org.