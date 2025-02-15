Slate Money: FCPA Speculation, Musk's NYC Funds, and Inflation Update

This week's episode of Slate Money tackles hot topics like FCPA avoidance attempts, Elon Musk's alleged withdrawal of FEMA funds from NYC, and the latest inflation report, sparking another Egg Watch 2025 segment. Join Slate Plus for bonus episodes and ad-free listening.

This week on Slate Money, the hosts dive into a range of financial and business news stories. First up is a discussion about the recent speculation surrounding the motives of an individual who may be attempting to shield themselves from the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ( FCPA ). Elizabeth Spiers weighs in on the likelihood of this strategy being successful, offering her expert perspective on the complexities of the FCPA .

Next, the conversation shifts to a more controversial topic: Elon Musk's alleged withdrawal of $80 million from New York City's account, a sum that was originally sent by FEMA. The hosts dissect the legality of this move and raise concerns about the potential precedent it sets. Finally, the ever-present issue of inflation takes center stage. The latest inflation report is analyzed, prompting another installment of the popular 'Egg Watch 2025' segment.





