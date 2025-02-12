Slash Ultra-Processed Foods for a Healthier Lifestyle

This article provides tips on identifying and reducing ultra-processed foods in your diet for a healthier lifestyle. It discusses the health risks associated with these foods and offers healthier alternatives to choose from at the grocery store.

If you're looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle this year, reducing your intake of ultra-processed foods is a crucial step. Scientific evidence strongly links diets high in ultra-processed foods to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, mental health disorders, diabetes, obesity, sleep problems, and even premature death, according to Harvard Medical School.

Fox News Digital consulted two food experts to provide helpful tips on identifying ultra-processed foods at your grocery store and making healthier choices. Ultra-processed foods often prioritize convenience, typically coming in ready-to-eat forms like deli meat, microwaveable dinners, or chips. Harvard Medical School points out this trend. 'Ultra-processed foods contain added fats, sugar, and sodium, along with additives and stabilizers,' explained Shannon O'Meara, a registered dietitian with Orlando Health in Florida. 'We want to avoid these foods due to their high amounts of salt, sugar, and saturated fat, as they can contribute to various health conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.'O'Meara advises checking both nutrition and ingredient labels to determine if a product is ultra-processed. If the sodium, saturated fat, and added sugar content is 5% or less on the nutrition label, it indicates a low content of these nutrients. Beyond that, scrutinize the ingredient list. 'If you are unsure about an ingredient or haven't heard of it before or even have a hard time pronouncing it, it's more than likely an ultra-processed food,' O'Meara stated. Jerold Mande, CEO of Nourish Science, a Bethesda, Maryland-based nonprofit addressing the country's nutrition crisis, and an adjunct professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, offers additional keywords to identify ultra-processed foods. 'For example,' he said, 'emulsifiers such as soy lecithin, carrageenan, and mono- and diglycerides keep food ingredients from separating but likely harm our microbiome.' Some common ultra-processed foods found in grocery stores include sweetened sodas, processed meats (deli meats and chicken nuggets), children's breakfast foods (toaster pastries and most sweetened cereals), ready-to-make meals, and commercially produced bakery goods. O'Meara suggests healthier alternatives: choose protein foods (meat, poultry, fish, seafood, beans, nuts, and seeds), opt for whole grains (pasta, rice, oats, and grits), select dairy products such as milk and unsweetened yogurt, buy fresh or frozen fruits, and stock up on fresh or frozen vegetables (avoiding sauces or seasonings).By making conscious choices and minimizing ultra-processed foods in your diet, you can significantly improve your overall health and well-being





