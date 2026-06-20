Slam'n Salm'n Derby to Close with Grand Finale on Youth Fishing Day

The 33rd annual Slam'n Salm'n Derby will come to a close on Saturday, falling on the summer solstice. The largest Salmon Derby in Anchorage will finish with a grand finale on Youth Fishing Day, giving young anglers the chance to participate in the Derby, and have a whole stretch of Ship Creek to themselves.

The 33rd annual Slam'n Salm'n Derby will come to a close on Saturday, falling on the summer solstice. The largest Salmon Derby in Anchorage will finish with a grand finale on Youth Fishing Day , giving young anglers the chance to participate in the Derby, and have a whole stretch of Ship Creek to themselves.

The final day of the Derby runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to the Grand Prize, awards and prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each fishing class. The Derby's organizer, Dustin Slinker, owner of The Bait Shack, explained that this year's event will feature a unique recognition of the top four heaviest fish in each class, in addition to the traditional awards for the largest fish.

Slinker also mentioned that the anglers who have been consistently fishing and checking in their catches over the past three weekends may not have landed the largest fish, but if they accumulate a significant weight, they could still win a substantial prize. The Slam'n Salm'n Derby has become a beloved event in Anchorage, attracting anglers of all ages and skill levels.

With its unique format and generous prizes, it is no wonder that the Derby remains one of the most popular fishing events in the region. The event's organizers have worked tirelessly to ensure that every angler has a chance to participate and win, and their efforts have paid off in the form of a thriving and enthusiastic community of fishing enthusiasts.

The Slam'n Salm'n Derby is a true celebration of the sport of fishing, and its impact on the local community is undeniable. As the Derby comes to a close, the excitement and anticipation are palpable, and it is clear that this event will continue to be a highlight of the fishing calendar for years to come.

The organizers of the Derby have also announced that they will be presenting a lot of cash to the anglers, with prizes for men, women, military, and youth divisions. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric. The Slam'n Salm'n Derby is a testament to the power of community and the joy of fishing, and it is an event that should not be missed.

The Derby's organizers have also mentioned that they will be recognizing the top four heaviest fish in each class, in addition to the traditional awards for the largest fish. This unique format will give anglers a new way to earn prizes and accumulate weight, making the event even more exciting and challenging. The Slam'n Salm'n Derby is a true celebration of the sport of fishing, and its impact on the local community is undeniable.

The event's organizers have worked tirelessly to ensure that every angler has a chance to participate and win, and their efforts have paid off in the form of a thriving and enthusiastic community of fishing enthusiasts. The Slam'n Salm'n Derby is a must-attend event for anyone who loves fishing, and it is an experience that will be remembered for years to come.

The Derby's organizers have also announced that they will be presenting a lot of cash to the anglers, with prizes for men, women, military, and youth divisions. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric. The Slam'n Salm'n Derby is a testament to the power of community and the joy of fishing, and it is an event that should not be missed





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Slam'n Salm'n Derby Anchorage Youth Fishing Day Ship Creek Grand Finale

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