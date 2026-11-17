Investigators said they can’t yet rule out that a stranger killed Lizeht Rodriguez on the popular trails, where there are no cameras.

The body of a slain woman was discovered “lying in the leaves” near a popular trail just hours after she arrived at the scenic spot with her recently adopted dog — which was found unharmed days later.

A shocked bystander stumbled upon the body of Lizeht Rodriguez, 24, last Wednesday while walking on the trails between Northlake Nature Center and Pelican Park in St. Tammany Parish, according to theLizeht Rodriguez, 24, was found dead by a bystander walking on a wooded trail in St. Tammany Parish last Wednesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

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Rodriguez was found dead, “lying in the leaves,” roughly an hour and a half after arriving in the wooded area with her dog, Evie, in her silver Honda Civic around 12:30 p.m., according to cops andHer death has since been ruled a homicide, though authorities have not yet released information about the cause of her death. Rodriguez’s dog, Evie, whom she recently adopted, was located and picked up by a good Samaritan days after the tragedy, according to theRodriguez’s dog, Evie, whom she recently adopted, was located and picked up by a good Samaritan days after the tragedy.

A heartbreaking GoFundMe fundraiser started by Rodriguez’s sister for her burial and funeral costs described her as the “baby of the house. ” “Lizeht Rodriguez was only 24 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. She was the baby of the house, and losing someone so young is unbearable,” Nayma Rodriguez wrote in the fundraiser statement.

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“The pain has affected every part of our daily lives. Right now, our family is struggling to work because of the extreme grief we are carrying. ” Investigators said they can’t yet rule out that a stranger killed Rodriguez on the popular trails, where there are no cameras. A heartbreaking GoFundMe fundraiser started by Rodriguez’s sister for her burial and funeral costs described her as the “baby of the house.

”“We cannot rule out the possibility of the murder being a stranger to Lizeht,” Interim Sheriff Bret Ibert said at a press conference on Friday, Nola.com reported. Police have urged anyone near Pelican Park or the Northlake Nature Center last Wednesday between noon and 2 p.m. to contact investigators and review photos and dashcam footage — emphasizing that no detail is too small.

“Even if you believe you saw nothing unusual, we encourage you to think back to that afternoon. Did you notice anything that seemed out of place? ” the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office“No detail is too small. Please do not assume someone else has already reported what you saw,” the department wrote.

“We ask the public to continue being vigilant, but not to spread fear or speculation,” the statement said. “Our priority remains finding answers for Lizeht’s family and bringing the person responsible to justice. ”Lizeht Rodriguez, 24, was found dead by a bystander walking on a wooded trail in St. Tammany Parish last Wednesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

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Rodriguez's dog, Evie, whom she recently adopted, was located and picked up by a good Samaritan days after the tragedy. A heartbreaking GoFundMe fundraiser started by Rodriguez's sister for her burial and funeral costs described her as the"baby of the house. "