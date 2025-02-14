Slain Georgia Student's iPhone to Be Returned to Family

The iPhone of Laken Riley, a Georgia student who was murdered in 2024, is set to be returned to her family after being used as evidence in the trial of her killer, Jose Ibarra. The phone played a crucial role in securing Ibarra's conviction, providing a timeline of Riley's movements and revealing the heartbreaking moments leading up to her death.

The iPhone of slain Georgia student Laken Riley , which her killer left a thumbprint on after he attacked her, is set to be returned to her family, new court papers show. The Apple device was critical in clinching the murder conviction against illegal migrant and Tren de Aragua gangster Jose Ibarra in November, because it helped provide a precise timeline of her movements.

It also provided a heartbreaking narrative of the minutes before she was brutally murdered on a running trail in Athens, Georgia on February 22, 2024. 'Good morning, about to go for a run. Are you free to talk?' Riley texted her mom, Allyson Phillips, at 8:55 a.m. roughly 30 minutes before her death.Riley then rang her mom, who didn’t pick up, just 7 minutes before Ibarra pounced, smashing in her head and asphyxiating her in an attempted sex-assault gone awry, phone records and trial evidence showed. Prosecutors in Georgia earlier this week asked Judge H. Patrick Haggard to release the 22-year-old Augusta University student’s phone to her family. 'Laken Riley’s family is requesting the return of her cellular telephone,' special prosecutor Sheila Ross wrote in a letter Monday. Ross said that since the phone was already photographed and forensically processed there was no longer a need for the prosecutor’s office to retain it. And Ibarra’s appeal lawyer 'does not oppose' the cell phone being given back to Riley’s family, Ross added. Evidence from Riley’s phone was prominently featured at trial — including her text and call logs — since she had the device with her on her final jog the morning when Ibarra, 26, attacked her. The iPhone locked shortly after she called her mom — and wasn’t unlocked again until investigators used the device as part of the probe into her death. Phillips didn’t get back to her daughter until 9:37 a.m. — or 9 minutes after Riley’s heart stopped beating. Phillips sobbed in the courtroom at trial as a local police sergeant revealed the phone evidence, including increasingly panicked texts and calls from Phillips, Riley’s roommates and others who grew worried when she didn’t return home from the jog. The concerned roommates eventually went to the police that day. Riley tried to call her mom, Allyson Phillips, to chat while she jogged. But the mom wouldn’t return the call until after her daughter had died. Eerie audio of the call was played in court where a male’s muffled voice could briefly be heard before an operator unsuccessfully searched for the caller only for the call to hang up at 9:12 a.m. Ibarra — an illegal Venezuelan immigrant was released by the Biden administration after he was picked up crossing the border near El Paso Texas, in September 2022. He was later arrested in New York City for child endangerment and again for stealing from Walmart in Georgia, both alleged crimes occurring before murdering Riley





