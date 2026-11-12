SkyW4lker Phishing Kit Bypasses MFA to Target Microsoft 365 Users

The SkyW4lker device-code phishing kit exploits Microsoft 365 authentication to bypass MFA and steal credentials from enterprises in the US and Europe.

The SkyW4lker device-code phishing kit is currently targeting Microsoft 365 users across the United States, Europe, and other global regions, posing a severe threat to corporate digital infrastructure. This sophisticated attack vector abuses Microsoft's legitimate authentication processes to grant attackers unauthorized access to corporate accounts. Crucially, this method allows malicious actors to infiltrate systems without needing to steal passwords or bypass Multi-Factor Authentication controls. The campaign places critical business emails, sensitive internal documents, and other Microsoft 365 resources at immediate risk of compromise by identity theft and account takeover.

Growth Statistics and Geographic Spread

Microsoft 365 security analyses reveal that 46% of SkyW4lker submissions originated from the United States, highlighting a disproportionate focus on American enterprises. Activity levels demonstrated a sharp upward trajectory, increasing from only 20 analyses in June to 200 submissions by September. This surge indicates growing exposure among organizations that rely heavily on Microsoft 365 services for their daily operations. By October 21, 2026, analysts had identified 618 total analyses over the past six months, confirming the persistent and expanding nature of this specific threat campaign. The United States accounted for 47% of these sandbox submissions, representing more than twice the share of any other single country involved in the dataset.

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Attack Mechanism and Technical Workflow

SkyW4lker operates by distributing phishing emails containing password-protected malicious attachments, with the decryption password provided directly in the email body. The campaign typically uses lures involving commercial offers, contracts, invoices, or confidential documents, targeting sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and government. Victims are most commonly located in the United States, India, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The attachment, which may be a PDF, DOCX, or XLSX file, contains a link to a CAPTCHA page that serves as a decoy. Some variants include additional lure pages hosted on legitimate services like Google Maps, Google Images, Miro, or Zoom to increase credibility before redirecting the user.

Authentication Exploitation and MFA Bypass

The core of the SkyW4lker attack involves directing victims to a phishing page that requests a Microsoft device code. By navigating users through a chain of familiar platforms and legitimate Microsoft authentication pages, attackers make malicious requests indistinguishable from normal business activity. The kit utilizes a PHP backend and obfuscated JavaScript to manage this process, employing IP-based geolocation to track visitor origins. The main script loads additional modules, sets click handlers, and builds GET requests to the PHP endpoint to send the victim's geolocation and IP address. This technical architecture allows the phishing kit to periodically poll the backend to verify whether the victim has completed the authentication process.

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Link to Gabagool and Shared Infrastructure

Investigation reveals that SkyW4lker shares its JavaScript modules, landing-URL format, and part of its hosting infrastructure with Gabagool, another credential phishing kit active since April 2026. Analysts assessed with high confidence that both kits were developed by the same malicious developer due to these technical overlaps. The use of tools like Microsoft 365 security sandboxes helped accelerate the investigation by instantly surfacing connections to previous analyses. This reduced manual correlation work, enabled faster expansion of the campaign cluster, and ultimately assisted in uncovering the phishing kit's administration panel. These shared resources suggest a centralized development operation behind multiple distinct phishing campaigns.

Organizational Impact and Security Response

The success of SkyW4lker in bypassing MFA raises significant concerns about the adequacy of existing authentication policies and security controls. Compromised accounts provide attackers with access to multiple business applications, creating opportunities for further attacks against employees, customers, and partners. Detecting this activity is difficult because attackers abuse legitimate Microsoft authentication flows and trusted platforms, making it harder for security teams to distinguish malicious behavior from normal employee actions. Consequently, investigating suspicious authentication activity, identifying affected resources, and containing unauthorized access can significantly increase SOC workload and incident response costs for affected organizations.