The writing was on the wall for the joint venture first unveiled by Comcast and the then-named ViacomCBS five years ago.

are formally shuttering their European streaming joint venture that had been first unveiled five years ago in a far different landscape. SkyShowtime, the service that serves more than 20 countries, will wind down at the end of 2027, the board of directors for the company informed staff on Wednesday.

As part of the decision, CEO Monty Sarhan will exit the streamer. The company was unveiled in 2021 by Comcast and the then-named ViacomCBS, which had just been merged by Shari Redstone before the company had rebranded as Paramount Global. It had been envisioned as a broad general entertainment streaming vehicle housing Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock content overseas.

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At the time of its launch, the race for subscription streaming subscribers was still in its heyday, not to mention that both Comcast and what has become Skydance have made a series of strategic moves that have changed the calculation for a JV. In September, we shared that SkyShowtime’s shareholders had initiated a review of strategic options, followed by the start of employee consultations in October.

That review has now concluded, and the shareholders have made the decision to wind down SkyShowtime’s operations in late 2027. Since SkyShowtime’s launch, the streaming landscape has evolved significantly. Major global platforms have continued to expand their scale and invest heavily in content, technology, and sport. These competitive dynamics have made it increasingly challenging for regional players like SkyShowtime to achieve the scale needed for long-term success.

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Despite the excellent work and dedication of this team, the shareholders have determined that winding down the business is the most appropriate path forward. After over four years leading the SkyShowtime business, Monty Sarhan has agreed with the Board that it is an appropriate time to exit the company. We thank Monty for his commitment and contributions to SkyShowtime’s journey.

We are also grateful to Mark Neil, who has agreed to serve as Interim General Manager, overseeing the wind-down operating period. We are committed to supporting everyone at SkyShowtime throughout this process and sharing information as decisions are implemented. In the meantime, SkyShowtime continues to operate as normal for our members. Employee consultations remain ongoing in accordance with local requirements, and timing and process may vary by country.

We want to thank each of you for your hard work, professionalism, and commitment to SkyShowtime and its members. We are grateful for your contributions and will keep you informed as we move forward.