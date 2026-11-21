Comcast and Skydance streamer SkyShowtime completed an external review into employee complaints about culture and handling of 'racist conduct.'

Kieran Culkin Reveals He’s Reuniting With ‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong On Moviefor commercial reasons, but behind the scenes, the U.S. media giants have also been addressing serious unrest among employees at the joint-venture streamer.staff lodged a formal complaint in June about the company’s workplace culture, citing concerns including favoritism, retaliation against staff raising grievances, and the handling of alleged “racist conduct” by an unnamed manager.

SkyShowtime’s board, which is comprised of representatives from Comcast and Skydance, engaged external law firm Osborne Clarke to investigate. The board shared the outcome of the review with aggrieved employees this week, informing them that “appropriate action has been taken. ” The response landed on the same day staff were told that SkyShowtime would be closed.

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Biggest ITV Shows Like 'Love Island' & 'I'm A Celebrity' To Remain Free-To-Air Once Sky Deal Completes A 50-50 pact between Comcast and Skydance, SkyShowtime streams in 22 European markets, boasting around 9 million subscribers. It is stocked with Comcast/Skydance series likethat mood metrics had been below benchmarks. Some staffers also had misgivings about the amount of time CEO Monty Sarhan was spending in Philadelphia when he was running a business headquartered in London.

At the time, senior SkyShowtime figures denied that morale was low and insisted that Sarhan was based in the UK. In their June complaint, around 25 anonymous employees raised at least five key concerns and questioned the leadership of Sarhan and Richard Thurston, SkyShowtime’s chief HR officer. Deadline has seen an email the employees sent SkyShowtime’s board earlier this month summarizing their position.

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“We have chosen to remain anonymous because of the nature of these concerns and because a previous employee who raised similar issues through internal channels was subsequently dismissed. Employees should not have to risk adverse consequences to raise legitimate concerns,” the employees said in their November 2 email.

They listed their concerns as follows: “Inadequate responses to complaints of racist conduct by a manager; favouritism and unequal treatment of employees; promotion, levelling and compensation disparities influenced by personal proximity; selective resourcing and inconsistent treatment across functions; and retaliation against employees who have raised concerns. ” They specifically questioned if Thurston was the right person to wind down SkyShowtime, arguing that employees must have confidence that decisions will be “handled fairly, consistently and transparently” at a time of “significant uncertainty about their livelihoods.

” “We recognise the difficult circumstances facing the company. But a difficult transition is precisely when accountability matters most. We urge you to ensure that appropriate action follows and that employees can have confidence in the fairness of the process,” they continued. The SkyShowtime board responded to the employees this week.

A board representative said: “As you are aware, your concerns were reviewed by an external law firm. The investigation has now been completed, the findings have been carefully considered, and appropriate action has been taken.

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“We take workplace concerns very seriously. To respect the privacy and confidentiality of everyone involved, we won’t be sharing further details. Thank you for raising your concerns and for showing a commitment to upholding SkyShowtime’s values. ” Sarhan and Thurston are among the executives leaving SkyShowtime ahead of the business shuttering by late 2027.

They have both stepped back from day-to-day operations and are on gardening leave. SkyShowtime’s position is that their departure is for commercial reasons and is unrelated to the external investigation. In an internal email this week, the SkyShowtime board thanked Sarhan for his “commitment and contributions. ” Deadline offered Sarhan and Thurston the opportunity to comment through reps from Comcast and Skydance.

Mark Neil, SkyShowtime’s CFO, will become interim general manager as the company winds down. Based out of Sky’s campus on the outskirts of central London, SkyShowtime employs around 300 people. Most of them will face an uncertain future, with employees in consultation about their jobs.that the shareholders had ploughed $1 billion into SkyShowtime, even though it remained loss-making. Commenting on the external investigation, a SkyShowtime spokesperson said: “Concerns that were raised were reviewed by an external law firm.

The review is complete and the findings have been carefully considered, and appropriate action has been taken. ”‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow