SkyShowtime will close down the end of 2027, with CEO Monty Sarhan exiting ahead of it shuttering.

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’: Could Video Game Franchise Become Film Or TV Show? “We’re Very, Very Selective,” Says Take-Two CEO The European streaming service will close its doors at the end of 2027, with CEO Monty Sarhan leaving as part of the move.

SkyShowtime’s CFO, Mark Neil, will become interim General Manager as the company winds down. Staff were informed of the official decision to close in an internal note from the board of directors this week. Skydance Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Mall Sets Leadership Team, WBD's Meg Maro To Depart It’s understood shareholders were concerned that SkyShowtime had not turned a profit despite a huge spend on content.

Also read Imazu Scored First No. 1 Hit With Musubi Ahead of 2027 Budokan Debut

Last year, Deadlinehad invested at least $1B into the service, but it had remained solidly in the red, and ongoing speculation this year suggested that had not changed. , then ViacomCBS, and Comcast as a way of entering European territories that didn’t have access to their own streamers Paramount+ or Peacock. It combines shows from those two streamers plus Sky Studios and local originals, and has subscribers across 22 European markets.

Advertisement

However, the service is operating in a different landscape to its pandemic era roots, with Paramount now sitting inside the same Skydance tent as Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast splitting its entertainment services up, with cable networks business Versant now separate to NBCUniversal. UK pay TV business Sky handles Comcast’s investment in SkyShowtime. Warner Bros TV & Paramount TV Studios To Merge Under Dungey & Thunell