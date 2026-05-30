Skyrim Mod 'Shadow Blades' Adds Emperor's Personal Assassins as New Faction

A new Skyrim mod called Shadow Blades introduces the Emperor's personal assassins with new armors, weapons, and lore, free to download.

It is hard to believe that later this year celebrates the 15th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim , especially as that marks the most recent mainline The Elder Scrolls entry.

With no sign of The Elder Scrolls VI launching anytime soon, with Bethesda head Todd Howard himself admitting that it was announced too soon, it is no wonder that fans are finding new and unique ways to experience the world of Skyrim as its popularity continues after well over a decade. As a result, the modding community has become the backbone of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, with creators regularly releasing new ways to experience the game, whether that is releasing brand-new questlines, multiplayer modes, or complete overhauls.

With fans rarely enjoying Skyrim in its vanilla state, it is thanks to these modders that the Bethesda RPG still boasts an impressive fan base. Thanks to the tireless work of modders over the past 15 years, Bethesda has fully shown its support in the community, offering ways to help with more official mod support. As such, free downloads such as Shadow Blades have been released, allowing fans to add it straight to their The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim saves.

Created by A6addon, Shadow Blades adds stunning new cosmetics to the game, but fans can also expect lore to go alongside the new additions, as the world of Skyrim welcomes the Emperor's personal assassins. They are the shadow of the empire, they are the emperor's dagger, they are... retribution! Throughout history, not much has been documented about the Shadow Blades, but we do know that they hold a special status in the Imperial Court.

Acting as the Emperor's personal assassins, they were forged in the shadow of the Empire with one goal: eliminate any who the throne deems a threat. The official description continues: 'They are the Emperor's blade, and are not subject to any command structure of the local legions, nor even to the command structure of the Blades, they are under the exclusive command of the Emperor himself. He is the judge, they are his judgment.

And once that judgment is made, there is only one goal left for them; victory or death. They never back down and will keep pursuing their target until they are finished, even if it means their own downfall.

' The Shadow Blades mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim includes five brand-new armors, 20 armor parts, seven weapons, four arrows, 60 recipes, one enchanted ring, two companions, and a faction. So, not only will you get to immerse yourself in the history of the Shadow Blades, but you will also be able to become one yourself, complete with the garb and weapons that they stalk the shadows with.

The armor sets are intricately designed with dark tones and sharp edges, reflecting their stealthy and lethal nature. Weapons include daggers, swords, and bows, each with unique enchantments that debuff enemies. The faction system allows players to join the Shadow Blades and undertake missions to eliminate high-value targets throughout Skyrim. The two companions are veteran assassins who provide backstory and assist in combat.

Shadow Blades is free to download and is the perfect way to add another role-playing element to the beloved The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, making the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 that little bit easier. Players can install the mod via the Bethesda.net mod manager or manually, and it requires only the base game.

With the modding community continuing to thrive, Skyrim remains as relevant today as it was at launch, proving that with creativity and passion, a classic can never truly grow old





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