A 50-year coaching career ends with family on the field and two matchups that felt bigger than football. Read J.B. Wallace Jr.’s story.

The longtime Skyline coach faced his sons in his final two games, creating a memorable end to a 50-year career. For J.B. Wallace Jr., Friday night football has been a way of life for 50 years.

Now, as the longtime Skyline High School running backs coach prepares to step away from the sidelines, his final games have become a reflection of the family, players and generations of coaches shaped by his career. Wallace announced his retirement from Skyline in early November. His family, including his 94-year-old mother and his grandchildren, joined him on the field as Dallas ISD recognized his 50 years as a coach and teacher.

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His journey to coaching started long before he ever stepped onto the sidelines. Wallace began as a player at Hamilton Park School in Richardson ISD, which was segregated at the time. He didn't consider himself a standout athlete. As a child, Wallace dreamed of playing for the Dallas Cowboys.