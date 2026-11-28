Gisondo opens up about reuniting with his “Booksmart” co-stars and playing Ben Stiller’s on-screen son (again!) for TODAY.com’s “Commercial Break.”

It’s pretty nice having Ben Stiller as a father. Just ask Skyler Gisondo. He’ll tell you that Stiller as a dad — even just an on-screen one — is nothing short of “inspiring.

” Stiller has played Gisondo’s dad not once, but twice now. First, in the 2014 movie “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” and now as Greg Focker, a neurotic dad to his earnest-but-infantilized son, Henry, in the new movie “Focker-In-Law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

” Also starring Robert De Niro, Ariana Grande, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Owen Wilson, Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco, the fourth release in the “Meet the Parents” franchise captures the same feelings as the original: zany, uncomfortable and cringeworthy. A newcomer to the series, Gisondo is also having a breakout moment in Hollywood with “Booksmart,” “Superman” and “The Righteous Gemstones. ” He’s also set to star in “Man of Tomorrow” and “Shrek 5,” slated for summer 2027.