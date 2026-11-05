Skyler Gisondo Reveals Intense Take on Jimmy Olsen in The People v. Gorilla Grodd

Skyler Gisondo discusses his expanded role as Jimmy Olsen in The People v. Gorilla Grodd, highlighting the shift from Superman to a more intense DCU spin-off series.

Skyler Gisondo has provided new insights into his portrayal of Jimmy Olsen within the newly structured DC Universe, specifically addressing the upcoming spin-off series titled The People v. Gorilla Grodd. After making his debut as the Daily Planet photographer in the 2025 film Superman, Gisondo is set to return for the movie Man of Tomorrow and this limited series. The actor discussed the transition from a supporting role in a major blockbuster to a central character in a new narrative, noting the unique creative challenges and opportunities that such a shift presents for his performance.

Shifting From Movie Role To Series Lead

Skyler Gisondo confirmed that production for The People v. Gorilla Grodd has already wrapped, describing the experience as uncharted territory for his career. He explicitly stated that he does not want to get fired or get in trouble, indicating a desire to navigate the project carefully while exploring new dimensions of the character. This shift marks a significant evolution from his appearance in the previous film, where his presence was limited due to the ensemble nature of the story. The new format allows for a deeper dive into the persona that was previously only glimpsed in brief scenes.

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The actor explained that the series will offer a distinctly different tone compared to the movie. In Superman, Jimmy Olsen received only a small dose of screen time, whereas the spin-off series provides the space for Gisondo to be more off-the-wall. He noted that he can take bigger swings with the character, exploring aspects of the personality that were constrained by the larger scope of the theatrical release. This change in format allows for a more experimental approach to the role, moving away from being just a piece of the puzzle in a massive film.

High Stakes And Intense Narrative Tone

Skyler Gisondo emphasized that the stakes in The People v. Gorilla Grodd are surprisingly high, contrary to what some might expect from a series featuring a talking chimpanzee antagonist. He described the show as deeply funny but also intense, suggesting a blend of comedy and dramatic tension that differs from previous iterations of the character. Fans are expected to be surprised by the direction of the story and how large the narrative scope becomes. Gisondo believes this will present a more intense version of Jimmy Olsen than audiences have seen before in the cinematic landscape.

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The distinction between being a supporting element in a big-budget movie and being the center of the story is substantial, according to the actor. He highlighted that the new format allows for a different kind of storytelling where the character drives the plot rather than just reacting to events. This central role requires a different performance style, one that balances the comedic elements with the increased narrative weight. The goal is to deliver a show that feels both familiar and refreshingly bold for viewers of the DC Universe.

Ensemble Cast And Production Details

The upcoming DCU mockumentary series features a robust ensemble cast led by Skyler Gisondo. Jimmy Tatro will portray the titular villain, Gorilla Grodd, using facial motion capture technology to bring the character to life. This technical approach aims to preserve the actor's performance while adding the physical characteristics of the ape. The series also includes Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard and Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, reprising their roles from the previous film. Wendell Pierce returns as Perry White, maintaining the hierarchy of the Daily Planet newsroom.

Several other notable actors have joined the production for undisclosed roles. Mary Holland plays the female lead, Sandra, who appears to have a significant impact on the plot. Sara Gilbert has been cast as a journalist within the DC spin-off show, adding to the newsroom dynamics. The cast list also reportedly includes Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz. These additions suggest a wide-ranging narrative that involves multiple perspectives within the journalism world and beyond.

Release Timeline And Future Expectations

While the series has wrapped production, The People v. Gorilla Grodd does not yet have an official release date announced. The DCU series is positioned to offer a new, more intense take on Jimmy Olsen, diverging from the limited appearances in the wider universe. This spin-off is part of a broader strategy to expand the DC Universe through various formats, including the upcoming Man of Tomorrow film. The detailed casting and wrapping of production indicate that the project is moving forward efficiently towards its eventual broadcast.

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James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, continues to shape the direction of the franchise with these diverse storytelling approaches. The combination of mockumentary style and high-stakes drama in The People v. Gorilla Grodd represents a unique experiment in superhero television. Fans are awaiting further updates on the premiere schedule and specific plot points that will define this iteration of Jimmy Olsen. The project promises to deliver a fresh perspective on a classic character within the modern DC landscape.