Skyler Gisondo Reacts to James Gunn, Peter Safran’s DC Exits: “There’s a Lot I Still Don’t Know”

The actor's next DC projects include 'Man of Tomorrow' and 'The People v. Gorilla Grodd,' which are in post-production.

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“They really changed all of our lives. I’m just immensely grateful for the opportunity that they’ve given me. ”A Decade After 'Parks and Rec,' Amy Poehler Is Back on TV With 'Dig': "I Was Waiting for the Right Thing"He continued: “They just do everything the right way. It’s a joy to work with them.

Also read Skyler Gisondo On The Future Of 'The People V. Gorilla Grodd' After James Gunn's DC Exit: 'There's A Lot Of Questions'

I have so much love for them both, and I hope I get to keep working with them in some capacity. ”, also directed by Gunn and slated to hit theaters July 9. He will also reprise his role as Jimmy Olsen instaffer. The series will follow Jimmy as he directs and stars in a true-crime show investigating “whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis’ most famous murder trials,” according to the show’s logline.

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Jimmy Tatro will star as Gorilla Grodd, the superintelligent ape and Superman nemesis. Both projects are in post-production, following the recent changes in leadership at DC Studios and Skydance’s takeover of Warner Bros. Gunn also has aFormer Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham is set to take over as DC Studios’ president and chief creative officer following Gunn and Safran’s departure.

“I think there’s a lot I still don’t know,” Gisondo said. He added of Gunn and Safran, “I hope we get to keep making movies together. ” When asked whether he’d spoken with the departing DC bosses since the news was announced, Gisondo said no: “I haven’t had a chance to connect with them directly. ”‘Ebenezer’ Review: Johnny Depp Gets a Creepily Effective Comeback Vehicle in Ti West’s Horror-Tinged Take on Dickens’ Yuletide Classic