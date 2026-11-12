Skyler Gisondo Reacts to James Gunn and Peter Safran Departure from DC Studios

Skyler Gisondo shares his reaction to James Gunn and Peter Safran leaving DC Studios, discussing his future role as Jimmy Olsen in upcoming projects.

Skyler Gisondo has publicly responded to the abrupt leadership changes at DC Studios, where James Gunn and Peter Safran resigned as co-CEOs. The actor, who portrays Jimmy Olsen in the DC Universe, expressed deep personal affection for both executives and the creative team they led. Gisondo emphasized his gratitude for the collaborative experience he had while working under their guidance on the franchise.

Gisondo Expresses Gratitude for Gunn and Safran

Gisondo, who played the role of Jimmy Olsen in the 2025 film Superman, stated that he holds both Gunn and Safran in high regard. He explicitly mentioned that he loves them both and is grateful for their leadership during his tenure with the studio. The actor noted that he had not yet had the opportunity to connect with them directly following the announcement of their departure, but his sentiments remained overwhelmingly positive regarding their partnership.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down From DC Studios Amid The People V Gorilla Grodd Uncertainty

The Superman star concluded his statement by hoping that he and the former co-CEPs would continue to work together in some capacity in the future. He described both men as great guys who deserve continued professional collaboration. This public endorsement highlights the strong personal bonds formed during the initial phases of the new DCU era under their management.

Future Projects and The People v. Gorilla Grodd

Despite the executive shakeup, Gisondo remains committed to his upcoming roles within the franchise. He is scheduled to reprise his role as Jimmy Olsen in the sequel Man of Tomorrow, which is set for release in summer 2027. Additionally, the actor is attached to star in The People v. Gorilla Grodd, a spin-off television series based on the iconic DC supervillain.

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The mockumentary crime comedy series, created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, follows Jimmy hosting a true crime docuseries alongside other Daily Planet reporters. The narrative centers on an investigation into whether the superintelligent ape Gorilla Grodd was wrongfully convicted of murdering his father, the king of Gorilla City. The team attempts to reopen the case to uncover the truth behind the alleged crime.

Casting Details and Production Status

The cast of The People v. Gorilla Grodd features several notable actors alongside Gisondo. Jimmy Tatro plays Gorilla Grodd, while Beck Bennett portrays Steve Lombard. Mikaela Hoover is cast as Cat Grant, Wendell Pierce takes on the role of Perry White, and Mary Holland plays Sandra. These core members form the Daily Planet team central to the investigative plot of the series.

In addition to the main cast, the series has attracted several other high-profile performers in undisclosed roles. Sara Gilbert, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz have all joined the production. Filming for the series wrapped in late October 2026, indicating that post-production is currently underway for the expected 2027 premiere on HBO Max.

Industry Context and Fan Reactions

The leadership changes at DC Studios have created uncertainty regarding the future of the franchise. James Gunn and Peter Safran were the architects of the current DC Universe timeline, and their exit has raised questions among fans and industry observers. The decision came shortly after the commercial and critical success of Gunn's Superman, adding to the frustration felt by many supporters of the new direction.

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Other cast members and industry figures have also begun to voice their reactions to the news. The suddenness of the announcement has left many projects in a state of flux, with schedules and creative visions potentially needing adjustment. However, the existing production schedule for The People v. Gorilla Grodd suggests that work continues to move forward despite the administrative changes.