Skyler Gisondo On The Future Of 'The People V. Gorilla Grodd' After James Gunn's DC Exit: 'There's A Lot Of Questions'

Skyler Gisondo is sharing his thoughts on the future of The People v. Gorilla Grodd amid Peter Safran and James Gunn's exit from DC Studios.

‘Constantine’ Director Feels “More Hopeful” For Sequel Following James Gunn & Peter Safran’s DC Studios ExitJon Stewart Praises ‘60 Minutes’ & Ross Douthat For Donald Trump Interview: “I Think I’m Going To Enjoy This”With Skydance taking over Warner Bros. and DC Studios, the future for unreleased projects is uncertain.

Former WBD CEO David Zaslav infamouslyDeparting DC Co-Head James Gunn Reflects On "Trying" Four Years, Juggling Being Filmmaker & Exec“I love James and Pete so much. I think they’ve done a great job. I am so grateful to them both,” he added.

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“I think there’s still a lot of questions as to what this means moving forward. I hope we still get the chance to work together in some capacity. I don’t really know. Definitely going to miss them.

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” role as Jimmy Olsen, and Jimmy Tatro would play Gorilla Grodd, with the series set in a true-crime mockumentary style. Season 1 will center on DC bad guy Gorilla Grodd, who gains psychic powers and other abilities after an encounter with an alien spaceship.

The cast of the spinoff series also includes Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White, along with new additions Mary Holland, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz. Karla Souza To Star In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff; First Actor Cast In ABC Series