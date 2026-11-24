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Although Gisondo’s nowhere near new to the industry his stardom is on the rise like never before.

Last year, he broke into the DC Universe as Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn’s, and is set to reprise the role in a sequel. He received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his role inFocker-In-Law , and is set to appear alongside Robert DeNiro, Ben Stiller, and Ariana Grande. TLDR: He’s already got the makings of a major movie star. But to the Internet, Gisondo is something even greater—he’s meme fodder of the highest order.

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And he’s OK with that! Gisondo’s grinning, freckled face have made him a target of silly speculation for Twitter users—or namely, what kind of student he was like in school. Theories include him being “hyper as f–k at recess,” being allergic to peanuts, and pulling some sick tricks on the trampoline. Some also assume he’d beeline towhen attending the Scholastic Book Fair.

Much of this is based on of him smiling on a red carpet, which evokes a real little-scamp energy. But apparently, Gisondo is not arguing with the assumptions; in fact, he’s confirming many of them.released on Tuesday, Gisondo confirmed that many of the assumptions of his character are true. He and his friends“ecstatic” to be on a trampoline as a kid, and heon his coffee table.

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One thing he isn’t is actually allergic to peanuts, but even his longtime girlfriend—rumored to be‘s Ella Rubin—apparently enjoys the bit.

“I don’t have a peanut allergy, but I’ve been with my girlfriend three years, okay? ” he explained.

“We’ll be at dinner. I’ll go to take a bite from her plate and she’ll very seriously go, ‘Oh no, peanuts. ’ And then she’ll go, ‘Why do I always think you have a peanut allergy? ’ That’s been happening for years.

” As the memes have become more and more abstract, Gisondo says he’s also begun to wonder how much they really have to do with him.

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“At a certain point, with the memes,” he told, “I feel like they transcended and it became about something else, like it’s not about me anymore. It’s become a vessel for something. ” He is a representative for highly earnest men, I guess. And until recently, it was his typecast! He’s spent the majority of his 20-year career playing a nice, normal guy who has found himself in a crazy situation. As it turns out, Gisondo’s now just as moldable in films as well as in memes. Thing is, when he does it on film, he earns some Oscar buzz.

When it happens online, those around him absorb fiction into fact. You can decide which has a stronger legacy. Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste.

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