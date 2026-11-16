Skyler Gisindo Steps Into Awards Season Style with Louis Vuitton

Actor Skyler Gisindo explores his evolving fashion sense with designer Jason Bolden, embracing bold choices like leather jackets and Louis Vuitton for his first awards season campaign.

actor Skyler Gisondo put the finishing touches on his Louis Vuitton look in a rather unusual location: the projection room at the Aero Theater in Santa Monica.marks his first-ever awards season campaign.

“It’s not even a dream come true because it’s almost like something I never even allowed myself to dream of,” Gisondo tellsWith an awards blitz comes extra attention to fashion. “I’m 30, and I feel like I just recently started to figure out what I like,” says Gisondo, who loves a vintage workman jacket and admits, “I seem unable to eat anything without spilling on myself, so that is kind of prohibitive for me wanting to get nicer shirts and stuff.

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”, who is helping Gisondo achieve a look inspired by his favorite actors: Redford and Newman.

“I think there’s a certain timelessness to it—it’s cool in any era at any time. That’s certainly the stuff that I find myself responding to,” he says. While he’s kicking off awards season with a classic black suit , Bolden is nudging the actor toward bolder pieces.

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“I’m pretty tame in my fashion decisions,” Gisondo says. “I’m probably Jason’s most boring client, but to me, the stuff he has me in, I’m like,. ” What is crazy, you may ask?

“He’ll put me in a leather jacket or something, and I’ll look at him and say, ‘Jason, I don't know if I’m this guy, man. ’ And he’ll say, ‘Oh, you’re this guy. ’” Bolden isn’t the only one encouraging Gisondo to broaden his fashion horizons.

“My girlfriend is also lovingly pushing me to dress cooler,” he says. He recalls an instance when she suggested he buy a pair of baggy pants.

“I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. They’re too big. This just isn’t me. ’ Now they’re not even the biggest pants I own.

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”, it’s that you just got to try things. You can’t be afraid to fail,” he says.

“You can’t be afraid to fail at work, in your fashion choices. You only live once. Let’s try some things. Put on the leather pants.

Let’s see how it goes. ”Double feature at the Aero Theater. Big thank you to the American Cinematheque for this. And shotout to the Aero for letting me get ready in the projection room. Elle, The Cut, Architectural Digest, Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, W,