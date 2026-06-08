Skylar Diggins rips team’s ‘loser mentality’ as Sky’s slide continues

The seven-time All-Star guard did not ease into her comments. Instead, she immediately challenged the team’s approach and standards, calling for a shift in mentality as results continue to spiral.…

Skylar Diggins delivered a pointed and emotional outburst after another Sky defeat, sharply criticizing the team’s mindset as frustration boiled over following the latest loss in their early-season slide.

The seven-time All-Star guard did not ease into her comments. Instead, she immediately challenged the team’s approach and standards, calling for a shift in mentality as results continue to spiral.

“We have to get out of that loser mentality that we have,” said Diggins, who is in her first season with the Sky. “That’s a heart thing, and that’s what we lack right now. ”Chicago’s latest setback — an 85-68 loss to Toronto — marked another low point in a stretch that has seen the Sky lose six of their last seven games after opening the season 4-1.

What began as early optimism has quickly unravelled, with injuries and inconsistency derailing momentum and exposing ongoing issues with execution and leadership on the floor. Diggins’ postgame media availability lasted only a few minutes, but the tone was immediate and cutting. At times, she sat with her sweatshirt hood up and her hand covering part of her face as she answered questions in short responses.

Her frustration was most visible when she was asked about the team’s offensive structure and in-game adjustments, with Diggins declining to break down specifics and instead directing those questions to head coach Tyler Marsh. The tension spilled further into the exchange when teammate Azurá Stevens was asked about rebounding effort. After Stevens described the issue as one of basics and effort, Diggins stepped in to reinforce the point — widening the focus beyond a single possession or game.

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images“Effort all around needs to go up,” she said, before repeating her central criticism of the team’s mentality and urgency. Despite the bluntness of her remarks, Diggins also took ownership of the team’s struggles, acknowledging that responsibility begins internally as Chicago attempts to stop its slide. Chicago now faces mounting pressure to respond quickly, with early-season promise fading into growing concern as the Sky look to get back on track.





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