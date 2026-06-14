Skydiving Plane Crashes in Missouri Field, Engulfed in Flames After Takeoff

A skydiving plane crashed in a field near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri shortly after takeoff, bursting into flames. The Pacific Aerospace 750XL was carrying skydivers; the pilot reportedly sTruggled with power loss before stalling and nose-diving. Investigators from the FAA and NTSB are on the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that first responders were called to a scene of a plane crash with fire engulfment at approximately 11:30 a.m. The incident involved a private aircraft,a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, operated by Skydive Kansas Town. according to Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management Agency director, the plane had juSt taken off from Butler Memorial Airport and made a left turn before crashing.

Jacobs suggested the aircraft may have been experiencing power loss, leading the pilot to attempt a landing on a nearby highway, but the plane stalled, descended nose first, and caught fire. The crash site was in a field adjacent to the airport. Sgt. Justin Ewing of the Missouri Highway Patrol described the scene as brutal.

The plane was carrying a group of skydivers at the time. The Pacific Aerospace 750XL is known for its ability to carry up to 17 people and to operate from short runways. The aircraft involved in this crash was manufactured in 2010,according to FAA records. Teams from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were en route to investigate the accident.

Butler Memorial Airport is located about 65 miles south of Kansas City. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working to determine the exact cause of the engine failure and subsequent crash





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Plane Crash Skydiving Missouri Butler Memorial Airport Pacific Aerospace 750XL FAA NTSB Fire Investigation

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Plane Carrying Skydivers Crashes in Missouri, Killing All 12 OnboardA plane carrying passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed in Missouri, killing all 12 people aboard, authorities said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers were on the scene, assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport. The small town of Butler has a population of around 4,300 people and is roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Ewing said the plane was taking people up to skydive. Emergency responders got a call that a plane was down and engulfed in fire around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, he said. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the fire shortly after the crash, Ewing said, calling the scene brutal. Teams from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were en route to the crash site Sunday afternoon to investigate, according to the Missouri State Patrol. The private plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, said Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management Agency director. It had just taken off and made a left turn before the crash, Jacobs said. In my opinion I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire.First responders have checked the area under the flight path and did not find anyone who might have tried to jump out before the crash, Jacobs said The Pacific Aerospace 750XL that crashed is a single engine turboprop plane model that's popular for skydiving but has also proven useful for other uses, including cargo, aerial surveying and medical evacuation flights

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