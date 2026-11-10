Jeremy Latcham may be taking over Skydance's DC Studios from James Gunn and Peter Safran, but the answering lines are definitely not the same.

Skydance's New DC Studios Head Won't Have Gunn & Safran's Power Jeremy Latcham may be taking over Skydance's DC Studios from James Gunn and Peter Safran, but the answering lines are definitely not the same.

Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, introducing a new Batman in The Brave and the Bold in 2029, is this reported DC Studios plan dead now that Gunn and Safran are out? Skydance announced its plan to launch Paramount+ and HBO Max as a single streaming service offering, possibly as soon as early 2027.

Also read In another shakeup at DC Studios, Gunn and Safran are out as Skydance appoints Marvel vet Latchman

James Gunn has released a statement following his departure from DC Studios, and it appears to be unclear how involved with DC he will be going forward. James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-presidents of DC Studios, with Marvel Studios vet Jeremy Latcham set to lead the studio. Here's our updated preview for NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire S01E07:"Guest List.

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"Torres goes undercover as a getaway car driver after getting caught up in a kidnapping in November 17th's NCIS S24E06:"Ride or Die. "Why Skydance's New DC Studios Head Won't Have Gunn & Safran's Power Jeremy Latcham may be taking over Skydance's DC Studios from James Gunn and Peter Safran, but the answering lines are definitely not the same. A familiar face makes a very deadly return in tonight's episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S02E06:"Legacy.

"AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan & CCO Dan McDermott on The Walking Dead Universe heading to AMC+ and growing the franchise for the future.