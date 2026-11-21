Skydance Media is reportedly considering an abandoned 2007 Justice League screenplay by Drew Barrymore. This move follows the departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios, signaling a new strategic direction for the upcoming superhero team-up.

Skydance Media is reportedly exploring the possibility of resurrecting a dormant Justice League film project to bring the iconic superhero team back to the big screen. The studio is allegedly looking to revive a script originally developed in 2007 by director Drew Barrymore and writers Kieran Mulroney and Michele Mulroney. This potential pivot comes as DC Studios undergoes a significant leadership transition, marking a distinct shift from previous creative strategies.

Leadership Changes at DC Studios

The renewed interest in the abandoned Justice League screenplay coincides with major executive shakeups at DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran, who previously served as the co-CEOs of DC Studios, have officially departed the company. Their exit creates a vacuum in the creative direction of the DC Universe, prompting incoming studio chief Jeremy Latcham to evaluate existing intellectual property and development pipelines.

Also read Skydance Appoints James Latcham as New DCU Head After Firing Gunn and Safran

Instead of initiating a fresh development cycle from scratch, Skydance is reportedly considering the option of "dusting off" a movie that was nearly produced two decades ago. This strategic choice suggests a desire to leverage established narrative foundations that previously attracted high-profile talent and significant studio interest. The move indicates that the studio values the structural integrity of the original concept over starting a new timeline.

Original 2007 Cast and Production Details

The proposed 2007 version of the Justice League differed markedly from modern superhero narratives by skipping extensive individual origin stories. The script dropped audiences directly into a world where DC's superheroes were already active, eliminating the need for backstory exposition. This approach mirrored the cinematic strategy later employed by Marvel Studios with The Avengers, albeit two decades earlier in development.

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The cast list for this unrealized project featured several actors who would later achieve significant fame in the DC Extended Universe. D.J. Cotrona was cast as Superman, while Adam Brody was set to play The Flash. Interestingly, both actors would later reunite as adult versions of Pedro Peña and Freddy Freeman in the Shazam! franchise, demonstrating a continuity of talent within the same fictional universe.

Additional casting choices for the Justice League included Common as Green Lantern John Stewart and Jay Baruchel as Maxwell Lord. Teresa Palmer was originally selected to play Talia al Ghul, a role that some critics found mismatched with the character's established heritage. Armie Hammer was also attached to the project, prepared to take on the demanding role of Batman before the film's cancellation.

Narrative Conflicts and Creative Twists

The screenplay introduced unique plot devices that reimagined well-known comic book arcs. A central conflict involved Maxwell Lord hijacking Batman's Brother Eye surveillance system. Lord utilized his telepathic abilities to turn Superman against his teammates, creating a psychological warfare scenario within the group.

The story also adapted a controversial moment from DC Comics where Wonder Woman snapped Lord's neck to free Superman from his mind control. This adaptation diverged from James Gunn's established aversion to this specific villainous interpretation of Lord. Additionally, the script featured Oliver Queen being stripped of his identity and imprisoned alongside some of the DC Universe's most notorious supervillains.

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Industry Context and Future Implications

The original film was derailed by the 2007 writers' strike and complications regarding Australian production incentives. Despite these hurdles, the script remained a notable piece of unfinished business in Hollywood. The potential revival by Skydance Media highlights the enduring appeal of the Justice League concept and the value of archived screenplays in the modern film industry.

This development occurs alongside other DC projects in various stages of production, including Ava DuVernay and Tom King's exploration of Jack Kirby's New Gods. King has since returned to Kirby's Fourth World as the showrunner of a related animated series. Skydance could potentially build upon these existing narrative threads with a live-action Justice League film that honors the original creative vision.