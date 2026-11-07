Skydance realizes this must be the moment for Larry The Cable Guy's triumphant return

Sign up for The A.V. It’s strange, optimistic days in America; a sense that things might finally be on the upturn, after years of feeling like the ghouls and demons infesting the national spirit might have installed themselves, permanently, at the helm.

Is it any wonder, then, that minds like those at the Skydance-owned Paramount Network might be a little giddy at the potential of it all, or believe that this might just be the right time to bring an old, semi-forgotten friend back into the forefront of the public consciousness? After all, in the aftermath of “Holy crap, they did it,” what could be more appropriate than a boisterous “Git-r-done! ”?

Also read Netflix Terminates Skydance Animation Deal to Focus on Sony and Internal Production

, which reports that comedian Dan Whitney, whose recent credits have basically amounted to a single 2025 Prime Video stand-up special, and whatever Mater work Disney still occasionally requires, has lined up a new gig: A cable version of, this new version of the series will feature 13 brand new episodes, distinct from the 52 that Whitney already banked for a robust syndication package.. ” Which, to be fair, is because it basically is: A bunch of clips culled from the internet, with Whitney providing commentary, catchphrases, and wide-eyed gaping at the camera.

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Whitney was not shy about his own reasons for taking the job, either,that it makes for a very nice contrast to working as a touring stand-up: “I can do it a mile from my house with greenscreen and I don’t have to go anywhere. ” The big question here, obviously, is why Paramount Network decided it needed its own version of the series, launching in a primetime Friday night slot next week; we know the network misses knock-off from a guy who did a single-episode cameo on that series is going to scratch the exact same itch.