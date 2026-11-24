Josh Silverman, President of Global Products & Publishing for Skydance, has set the division's senior leadership team.

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Discovery last month, which created the new iteration of Skydance, senior execs across the company have announced executive teams and structures. , will oversee global consumer products business and retail operations. Amy Kaplan Jarashow, SVP, Global Publishing, will oversee our publishing business, including our publishing imprint Skydance Publishing. She had previously held posts at Penguin Random House and Lego.

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David Zaslav Recalls "Awkward Moment" Before Skydance Merger Close, Hails Ex-WBD Global Chief Gerhard Zeiler For Keeping Staff "Motivated"Jim Lee, President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, DC, and Anne DePies, EVP and General Manager, DC, will continue to co-lead DC Comics, Silverman said. Mark Kaufman, EVP & Chief Content Officer, Theatre Ventures, will oversee live stage productions across the Skydance portfolio.

In 30 years split between Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, Kaufman has helped develop and produce acclaimed stage productions likeLuis Fernández, EVP, Creative, will lead the global creative vision, strategy and product development. He has more than two decades of experience at Disney and spent five years as head of consumer products at Skydance Media. Melissa Lasdon, SVP, Brand Management & Marketing, will oversee the development of global, long-range, insight-driven brand strategies.

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At Disney, Lasdon held a number of leadership posts. Kedar Nadkarni, EVP, CFO & Head of Strategy and Insights, will lead finance for Skydance’s global businesses while also overseeing strategy, operations and insights. The veteran of Disney Consumer Products, The Wall Street Journal, and Deloitte Consulting will report to Silverman and company CFO Dennis Cinelli. As part of the organizational moves, Warner Bros. and WBD vet Robert Oberschelp will be leaving the company, Silverman said.

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