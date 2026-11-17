Skydance Media completes its merger with Paramount and Warner Bros, appointing Kira Goldberg and Don Granger to lead motion picture divisions while reshaping studio executive teams.

Significant executive reorganization is reshaping the leadership structures at Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros under the newly formed Skydance Media umbrella. Kira Goldberg is joining Paramount Pictures after an eight-year tenure at Netflix, where she served as the Vice President of Film. Her appointment coincides with broader operational shifts as Skydance integrates the two historic studios into a unified creative engine.

Kira Goldberg Appointed At Paramount Pictures

Kira Goldberg is expected to take on an important position in her new venture at Paramount Pictures. As of now, Goldberg's post hasn't been officially confirmed. She joins Skydance executive producer Don Granger to lead Paramount's motion picture division. This leadership pairing aims to streamline decision-making and prioritize creative storytelling across the studio's upcoming slate of films. Goldberg brings extensive experience from her previous role, having spent eight years navigating the competitive landscape at Netflix.

Also read Skydance Movie Studio Shakeup: Kira Goldberg Departs Netflix to Run Paramount With Don Granger, Jeff Goldstein to Retire, WB Sets Leadership

Warner Bros Animation Leadership Changes

Bill Damaschke, Warner Bros' animation chief, is also exiting the studio as part of these widespread organizational adjustments. In his absence, Traci Balthazor and Jennifer Dodge will oversee animation across Warner Bros. This transition marks a significant shift in how the studio manages its animated properties during the integration phase. Meanwhile, James Gunn is stepping away from his direct executive role but will continue as a consultant for the DC Studios projects. His departure signals a new direction for the franchise while maintaining some continuity through advisory capacities.

Skydance Media Integration And New Roles

Sherry Lansing has stated, "Paramount and Warner Bros shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history - we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling." The merger has triggered a wave of personnel changes across both studios. Former heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy departed during the merger process. Jesse Ehrman was promoted to lead Warner Bros' motion picture group, filling the void left by the previous leadership team.

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Key Personnel And Operational Shifts

Chris Leahy will continue to look after the day-to-day operations, ensuring stability during the transition. Dodge and Balthazor will oversee the animation division, coordinating efforts between the two major studios. The head of Skydance Animation, John Lasseter, will continue to serve in the same position, providing continuity for the animation sector. Holly Edwards will remain the President, maintaining her established role within the broader corporate structure. These appointments reflect a strategic effort to retain key talent while restructuring for future growth.

Exiting Executives And Future Planning

Ted Lim, who was serving as the chief business officer, is bidding farewell to the organization. Josh Silverman will look after the consumer products and publishing for Skydance, managing external revenue streams. These changes come as Skydance Media seeks to unify its various divisions under a single strategic vision. The company aims to leverage the combined strengths of Paramount and Warner Bros to compete more effectively in the global entertainment market. As these new leaders settle into their roles, the industry will watch closely to see how the merger impacts film production and distribution.