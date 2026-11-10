Skydance Paramount+ HBO Max Merger Boosts Star Trek Access

Skydance plans to merge Paramount+ and HBO Max by early 2027, giving the Star Trek franchise access to over 200 million subscribers and revitalizing its audience reach.

Skydance Media has announced plans to merge Paramount+ and HBO Max into a unified streaming platform by early 2027, a move that significantly alters the distribution landscape for the Star Trek franchise. This strategic bundling will expose the extensive library of Gene Roddenberry's science fiction series to a combined audience of over 200 million subscribers. The integration represents a major shift in how legacy and contemporary content will be accessed by global consumers.

Streaming Merger Details

CEO David Ellison confirmed the bundle will launch in early 2027, offering both services for a single price. Ellison described this bundle as the first step toward unifying the two platforms into a single service. The ultimate goal is to host major franchises like Game of Thrones, DC, and Star Trek under one digital roof. This consolidation aims to streamline the consumer experience while maximizing content visibility.

Also read Skydance plans to bundle HBO Max and Paramount+ next year

Expanded Star Trek Audience

Paramount+ currently holds 79 million subscribers, while HBO Max reaches 140 million users. Combining these platforms doubles the potential audience for existing Star Trek content. Since 2017, all Star Trek material has been exclusive to Paramount+. Legacy series like Star Trek: The Next Generation and newer entries such as Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will now reach HBO Max viewers. This exposure offers a chance to grow the fanbase beyond its current niche.

Franchise Visibility and Impact

Exposing Star Trek to HBO Max audiences could provide the franchise with its biggest boost in a decade. The series previously relied on free syndication in the 1990s for broad reach. Being available alongside hits like House of the Dragon raises the profile of Star Trek. This visibility may help entice general audiences who previously found the franchise inaccessible or too specialized.

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Future Production Directions

Skydance views Star Trek as a crown jewel intellectual property. The studio intends to relaunch the movie franchise before producing more television shows. A new executive producer is expected to replace Alex Kurtzman to align with the new corporate vision. Fans remain skeptical about the future direction of the franchise under new management.

Permanent Content Library Access

Regardless of future creative decisions, the 60-year library of Star Trek content remains intact. The franchise includes over 1,000 episodes across a dozen TV series and 14 feature films. This extensive catalog will be available to over 200 million subscribers when the services fully integrate. The merger ensures these classic stories remain accessible to new generations of viewers.