Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios Head; Cosmo Casts Batman, Green Lantern and More

Skydance has appointed Jeremy Latcham as head of DC Studios, signalling a shift away from the Gunn‑Safran era and a focus on assembling a new Justice League for upcoming releases.

Jeremy Latcham has been appointed head of DC Studios following the dismissal of James Gunn and Peter Safran earlier this year. He is tasked with accelerating the release of DC's flagship properties and building a Justice League that begins with full‑time roles for Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Aquaman and Martian Manhunter.

Skydance's new hiring plan lists Brandon Sklenar, age 36, as the preferred choice to bring the character of Batman to the screen. His recent work in feature films such as The Rescue and F.A.S.T. has positioned him well for a long‑term contract.

Also read Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios President, Replacing Gunn and Safran

Aaron Pierre has been named the frontrunner for the role of Green Lantern. The 32‑year‑old British actor made a strong impression in a recent television adaptation of the character, and his charisma fits DC's vision for a space cop who can lead the next generation of heroes.

Austin Abrams, a 30‑year‑old actor known for roles in high‑profile dramas, is set to play the Flash. Abrams' youthful energy and proven ability to blend humor with emotional depth align with Latcham's goal of a vibrant speedster.

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Nicholas Galitzine has been announced as the next Aquaman, taking what Skydance describes as a more classic comic‑book take on Arthur Curry. Galitzine's regal presence and experience in action‑drama make him a suitable fit for the character's undersea kingdom.

The studio has not yet confirmed a cast for Wonder Woman and Martian Manhunter, but both roles are included in the planned Justice League lineup to be ready for release around 2027's Man of Tomorrow milestone.

David Corenswet, still on contract as Superman, is considered indispensable to the new DC strategy. His performance in two DCU films has established him as the face of the franchise, and he is slated to star in Skydance's upcoming sports biopic Mr. Irrelevant.

The move to a new creative team aims to erase the fragmented "Justice Gang" approach that had been used under Gunn and Safran. Latcham's mandate centers on delivering a cohesive cinematic arc that brings the original seven heroes together in a dedicated Justice League film.

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Fans now anticipate a faster rollout of DC's core characters, with the studio targeting a 2027 release for the first fully realized Justice League movie. The new lineup and streamlined production schedule are intended to position DC against other blockbuster franchises.

Skydance and DC will continue to negotiate studio deals, secure release windows and finalize contracts for the proposed cast. While the schedule is tight, the new leadership and cast outline give the DC Universe a clearer, unified trajectory moving forward.