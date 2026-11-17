Skydance Media appoints four executives to lead its expanded cable network portfolio, integrating former Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount brands into a unified global strategy.

Skydance Media has officially restructured its cable network division, appointing four senior executives to oversee programming across a newly consolidated media empire. This organizational shift occurs shortly after the company finalized its merger with Paramount Global, creating a massive combined entity. The new division, named Skydance Global Cable Media, encompasses a premier roster of more than fifty cable networks. This expansive portfolio includes iconic brands such as Adult Swim, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, ID, MTV, TLC, and Nickelodeon.

Skydance Media Unifies Cable Brands Under New Leadership

Tina Dungey, Chair of Skydance Global Cable Media, announced the strategic update in a memo distributed to staff. She emphasized that the breadth and quality of programming delivered by the team is unmatched. The combined brands deliver culture-defining entertainment, compelling kids and family programming, and leading lifestyle content to audiences globally. Dungey noted that these brands are bigger than television, becoming part of audiences' daily lives in meaningful ways. She expressed a commitment to stewarding their legacies into the future alongside the creative teams.

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The restructuring aims to leverage the full strength of the combined portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount. By unifying these renowned cable brands, Skydance Media intends to position the organization for future success. The strategic focus is clear: create exceptional stories, unlock the full potential of programming franchises and brands, and deepen relationships with audiences. The quality and reach of this programming, combined with the extraordinary talent across the organization, provide a strong foundation for upcoming initiatives.

Unscripted Lifestyle Division Leads Content Strategy

Betsy Sanner Ayala, currently President of Food Network, will oversee the Unscripted Lifestyle segment. She will continue her role at Food Network while also taking oversight of Discovery, HGTV, and Magnolia. Joe Boyle will continue as Head of Content for Discovery, reporting directly to Sanner Ayala. This structure ensures that the highly viewed lifestyle and reality programming divisions remain under cohesive creative direction. The division leverages the strength of long-running franchises and popular unscripted series.

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Jason Sarlanis, currently President of TNT, TBS, and ID, will oversee the Broad-Based Entertainment segment. He will also take on oversight of TLC, with Alon Orstein continuing as Head of Content for TLC and reporting to Sarlanis. Sarlanis has been with the company for around a decade, having started as SVP of Development at TLC. His promotion reflects his deep familiarity with the network's content and audience demographics. This segment covers a wide range of general entertainment programming across multiple platforms.

Talent and Music Division Expands Portfolio Scope

Tina Perry, currently President of OWN, will oversee the Talent, Music, and Live segment. She is adding MTV, VH1, and BET to her existing portfolio. Sitarah Pendelton will continue as Head of Content for MTV/VH1. Brian Rikuda will serve as Head of BET. Aisha Summers-Burke will continue as Head of BET Content. All these executives will report into Perry. This consolidation brings major music and urban entertainment brands under a single leadership umbrella, streamlining creative decisions for these culturally significant networks.

Will Ouweleen will oversee Skydance Television Animation. This division includes Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. He will also have day-to-day oversight of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Peter Girardi and Alec Botnick will oversee the studio assets of Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. They will report to Ouweleen, with Botnick also overseeing programming on Nickelodeon along with Laurel Weir. This structure centralizes animation production and broadcasting across the merged entities.