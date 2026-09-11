Skydance Targets $6 Billion in Cost Cuts After Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Skydance plans to cut over $6 billion in costs and launch a streaming bundle of HBO Max and Paramount+ in early 2027, after closing its $111 billion Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition. The company reported Q3 Paramount revenue of $7 billion, up 5%, and net earnings of $73 million.

Skydance will cut more than $6 billion in costs from its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition and will launch a streaming bundle of HBO Max and Paramount+ in early 2027, the company said.

The newly merged business, led by CEO David Ellison and Co-CEO Ynon Kreiz, includes Warner Bros. and Paramount studios, CBS, CNN and numerous cable channels. The company said it would offer full-year guidance for the combined company when it reports December-quarter results. For the Paramount business, revenue rose 5% to $7 billion for the quarter ended in September, before Skydance completed its $111 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery on Oct. 6.

Also read Skydance Games Layoffs Hit Following Warner Bros. Merger

Paramount Skydance reported third-quarter net earnings of $73 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion, a 14% margin. Paramount+ revenue jumped 21% in the third quarter. The company remains on track for the high end of its 2026 profitability outlook at $3.9 billion. When combined with HBO and HBO Max, the services reach 203 million subscribers globally.

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Skydance said it will stop disclosing quarterly subscriber figures, following Netflix, as the industry focuses on profitability and engagement. The Warner Bros. acquisition left Skydance with $87 billion in gross debt and about $10 billion in cash. The company now has more than $80 billion in debt, and Ellison has promised to eliminate $6 billion in expenses. On Monday, executives signaled they were looking to exceed that sum.

Skydance Identifies Four Key Cost Saving Areas

The workforce is expected to shrink, but the company has not identified the magnitude or timetable. Ellison and Kreiz said the company had identified multi-billion dollar opportunities for cost savings in four key areas: corporate expenses, marketing, technology and procurement. This year, the combined company spent about $8 billion on corporate overhead, real estate and facilities.

It plans to shave at least $2.2 billion from that bucket by consolidating redundant back-office and corporate functions, reducing management layers, using shared services, scaling AI workflows, and shifting to lower-cost support functions. The company is also rationalizing its office footprint while keeping production lots. The combined company expects to spend about $5 billion this year on marketing.

It aims to reduce that by $1 billion, or 20%, by streamlining enterprise-wide spend and using its expanded global portfolio to promote key projects. Skydance plans to consolidate media buying and promotional campaigns. The company will spend about $4 billion this year on technology and plans to reduce that by about $1.4 billion by unifying its tech stack, streaming ecosystem, and broadcast architecture, merging parallel technology functions, leveraging AI coding tools, and integrating platforms.

Skydance will spend about $9 billion on procurement and vendor management and figures it can cut at least $1.4 billion by consolidating purchasing decisions into one centralized group. Skydance is confident it can reach the $6 billion in promised cost cuts over three years, Ellison and Kreiz said in a letter to shareholders. The company expects to realize 30% of the savings in the first year.

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DC Studios Leadership Changes Following Underperformance

It expects to cut at least $2.2 billion from corporate overhead and real estate, and $1 billion, or 20%, from marketing costs. About $1.4 billion will come from reducing technology costs. Earlier, Skydance announced executive changes as James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped down as heads of DC Studios after four years. They were replaced by Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham as president and chief creative officer.

Gunn and Safran will return to creative work at the company. Skydance said underperformance of Warner Bros. film slate would impact fourth-quarter profit by up to $200 million. Tom Cruise's latest movie, the Warner Bros. big-budget dark comedy Digger, struggled at the box office, finishing fifth on US and Canadian charts in its opening weekend in October. Paramount Pictures is expected to release 15 films next year.

In the letter, Ellison and Kreiz said: As we integrate the businesses, we are applying the playbook we ran at Paramount: testing earlier, tailoring our marketing and release strategy to the size of each opportunity, enhanced with real-time market data, and strengthening the slate we greenlight. That approach served us well at Paramount, adding that Paramount's 2026 slate was on track to generate a half-billion dollars more in profit compared to 2025's film mix.

Bundled HBO Max and Paramount+ Streaming Plans

They added: We are building this great company with ambition, discipline, and an unwavering belief in the power of great storytelling combined with world-class technology. The new company faces competition from Netflix, Walt Disney and other media giants as well as YouTube, TikTok and other platforms drawing audience attention. On Monday, the company said it would offer HBO Max and Paramount+ together as a bundle early next year, part of its plan to prioritize streaming.

The price was not disclosed, but in the letter, Ellison and Kreiz said customers would enjoy an even greater value for the bundled offering compared to signing up for the two services separately.