Skydance Leadership Change at DC Studios Confirmed

Jeremy Latcham replaces James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios following the Skydance merger. Details on the leadership shakeup and future DC slate changes.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially exiting their co-CEO roles at DC Studios as part of a major leadership restructuring within the newly formed Skydance Media entity. The transition was formally announced on November 9, marking a significant shift in the creative direction of the DC Universe franchise. Jeremy Latcham is set to assume control of the studio operations beginning on December 1. This change occurs shortly after the completion of the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, which culminated in the creation of Skydance. The move signals an immediate end to the era defined by the duo's previous strategic planning for the franchise.

The Core Leadership Transition Details

Jeremy Latcham takes over the helm of DC Studios, bringing a background in film production that dates back to the early stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He previously served as an executive producer on the 2014 release of Guardians of the Galaxy. Latcham is no stranger to James Gunn, having worked closely with the filmmaker in the past. Skydance Motion Picture Group executives Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg were instrumental in initiating this leadership change. Greenstein reached out to Latcham to take on the role, a process that had been underway since early fall of 2026. The decision ensures that the new DC head will report directly to Greenstein and Goldberg.

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Stakeholder Tensions and Reporting Conflicts

Gunn and Safran learned of their departure on Friday, November 6, during a meeting at the Warner Bros. lot. David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz from Skydance informed them in person that Latcham would be replacing them. Although Gunn and Safran were confirmed to remain with DC Studios on October 2, their roles were effectively diminished. A primary source of tension involved the reporting structure between the DC executives and Skydance leadership. Under their previous contracts with former WBD CEO David Zaslav, the DC pair reported directly to Ellison rather than Warner Bros. Pictures heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. This arrangement clashed with Skydance efforts to consolidate all motion picture production under their direct authority.

Insiders revealed that the DC Studios co-CEOs were perceived as withholding slate details and footage from Skydance film bosses. This lack of transparency contributed to the decision to bring in an outside leader. Ellison reportedly sought to avoid studio politics and preferred a streamlined hierarchy. The new structure places Latcham directly under Greenstein and Goldberg, eliminating the previous layer of separation. This shift resolves the friction caused by the DC heads' refusal to accept a layered reporting structure. The change aligns Skydance's operational goals with a more centralized control model.

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Financial Performance and Strategic Shifts

Financial metrics also influenced the leadership decision within Skydance. The film Superman grossed $618 million worldwide, which is considered profitable. However, Skydance executives believed the film did not generate the necessary cultural impact or net profit relative to its potential. In contrast, the R-rated Clayface film achieved modest success with $103 million on a $40 million budget. Supergirl was cited as a commercial failure. These varied results prompted a reevaluation of the creative strategy. Latcham is described as a balanced producer focused on generating financial hits for general audiences. His approach aims to drive viewers back to theaters with broader appeal.

Reports indicate that plans are already in motion to dismantle much of the previously plotted DC Universe roadmap. The slate extends beyond next summer's Man of Tomorrow, directed by Gunn. The Batman: Part II is currently in production and remains unaffected by the immediate change. An untitled HBO series is also in the works. The franchise appears to be entering another reboot phase. Skydance is signaling a departure from the intricate continuity established by the previous regime. The industry is watching closely to see how these changes will reshape the DC brand.