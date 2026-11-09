Skydance Games Layoffs Hit Following Warner Bros. Merger

Skydance Games has undergone a round of layoffs following the merger between Warner Bros. and Paramount.

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Oscar Predictions: Animated Feature — A New and Competitive Era for the Medium That Isn't Just for Kids Additionally, Paramount and Warner Bros. ’ games teams were merged with the companies’ respective experiences divisions into one team which will oversee projects based on IP ranging from Paramount’s “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “South Park,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Godfather” to Warner Bros.

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’ “Harry Potter,” DC Universe, “Mortal Kombat,” “The Matrix,” “Rick and Morty” and “Game of Thrones. ”in June, which itself is a combo of Paramount and Skydance’s gaming assets) to head of the games and experiences unit.

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“As part of our ongoing efforts to position Skydance Games for long-term growth and success, we are implementing reorganization and operational shifts across a few areas of our business,” a Skydance spokesperson said in a statement toMonday. “We have stepped back and taken some time to consider where we are investing our efforts and have made the difficult decision to scale down some of our projects.

As a result, there are roles impacted. This is not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or creativity of those affected and we are grateful for their contributions. We are committed to approaching the process with transparency, care and respect for those who are leaving the company. ”