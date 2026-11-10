Skydance Games Hit By Layoffs

A number of staffers at Skydance Games have been laid off following merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Indie & Alternative Cinema Surges From ‘Stray Kids’ To ‘Heated Rivalry’ – Specialty Box OfficeGames has lost a number of staffers over the last few days, making it the latest division to be slimmed down and restructured after the merger with Warner Bros.

Discovery.for long-term growth and success, we are implementing reorganization and operational shifts across a few areas of our business. We have stepped back and taken some time to consider where we are investing our efforts and have made the difficult decision to scale down some of our projects,” said a Skydance spokesperson.

Also read Skydance Targets $6 Billion in Cost Cuts After Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

“As a result, there are roles impacted. This is not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or creativity of those affected and we are grateful for their contributions. We are committed to approaching the process with transparency, care and respect for those who are leaving the company.

”Watch on Deadline Paramount Games Studio was created last summer by the merger of Skydance and Paramount gaming businesses and that in turn became Skydance Games after the merger with WBD closed Oct. 6.across the company as it shifted to a five-day-a-week in office policy. Co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz have promised Wall Street at least $6 billion in cost synergies from the merger, which will includeThere’s been considerable consolidation in the games sector in recent years.

Advertisement

Last month, Microsoft offered voluntary buyouts to 25% of its workforce, including at the Xbox division.

“Most of my game team at Skydance Interactive got laid off today. I’m not impacted by the layoff but I’m definitely processing my emotions today. They are good peeps to work with and I would work with them again in a heartbeat. Please consider them for any open roles you have at your game dev company,” Rebecca Vessal, Senior Gameplay and Game AI Programmer at Skydance Games, wrote on LinkedIn.

“Skydance just lost a ton of great talent yesterday, said engineer David Vera, on the platform, recommending several dozen art, design and engineering colleagues. Gunn & Safran Out As Chiefs, Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham In; Gunn ReactsSubmit a comment