Skydance Media's acquisition of Paramount Global triggered the cancellation of Alex Kurtzman's Star Trek franchise. This move ends the streaming era that began in 2017.

Alex Kurtzman's tenure as the executive producer overseeing Star Trek's streaming expansion on Paramount+ has concluded following the completion of Skydance Media's acquisition of Paramount Global. This major corporate shift, which began in 2023 and finalized in 2025, has resulted in the immediate cancellation of multiple live-action series produced under Kurtzman's leadership. The restructuring effectively ends the period where the franchise attempted to replicate the long-running success of 1990s television by adapting its format for the modern streaming landscape.

Skydance Media Reshapes Star Trek Franchise Economics

The fundamental change driving these cancellations is the new economic model imposed by Skydance Media. Prior to this corporate takeover, the franchise operated under the assumption that streaming series could sustain longer runs similar to traditional broadcast television. The acquisition by Skydance Media introduced stricter financial controls that made the high production costs of Kurtzman's projects unsustainable. Consequently, the strategy shifted from maintaining multiple concurrent series to reducing the overall footprint of the brand on the Paramount+ platform. This decision marks a definitive end to the era where the goal was to match the seven-season runs of classic shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation.

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Cancellation Timeline for Star Trek Series

Paramount+ initiated the winding down of the franchise starting in 2022, when the network was carrying five concurrent Star Trek series. The cancellation process targets the remaining active projects, with the final episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds scheduled to conclude the era by 2027. This timeline ensures a complete transition away from the current roster of shows that defined the Kurtzman era. The decision affects all live-action productions, signaling a clear break from the multi-series expansion strategy that dominated the platform for the past eight years. Fans will see the franchise contract to its most established titles before the new ownership fully redirects its content strategy.

Star Trek Discovery Cancellation and Production History

Star Trek: Discovery serves as a primary example of this abrupt end, having originally been planned to run for seven seasons from its 2017 premiere. The series produced 65 episodes between 2017 and 2024, a count influenced by an initial co-financing deal with Netflix that handled international distribution. When Paramount+ assumed worldwide distribution rights, the show adopted a standard ten-episode format for its final two seasons. Despite expectations from cast members including Sonequa Martin-Green that the USS Discovery would continue its mission, the show was terminated after season five. The studio did finance three days of reshoots to create a 12-minute coda for Captain Michael Burnham, providing closure to the character's arc within the franchise.

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Patrick Stewart and Star Trek Picard Production Details

Unlike other live-action entries, Star Trek: Picard was created with a strict narrative limit from the outset. Patrick Stewart agreed to star in exactly three ten-episode seasons, running from 2020 to 2023, a constraint he maintained personally. This series was produced in the Los Angeles area rather than Toronto, a location choice directed by Stewart himself. The third and final season reunited the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, a move that Stewart initially resisted but ultimately embraced after seeing the critical response. Despite significant fan demand for a spinoff titled Star Trek: Legacy, showrunner Terry Matalas never received development approval from Paramount+. The series stands as the only live-action entry under Kurtzman to meet its pre-determined endpoint without external cancellation.

Animated Series Output and Future Franchise Landscape

The Kurtzman era also included significant contributions from animated programming, specifically Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy. Lower Decks ran for five seasons and 50 half-hour episodes from 2020 to 2024, created by Mike McMahan. The series featured voice actors Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero, Noel Wells, and Gabrielle Ruiz as ensigns aboard the USS Cerritos. It achieved notable success with a crossover episode in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, directed by Jonathan Frakes. Combined with the Star Trek: Section 31 movie, these productions totaled 251 episodes across the franchise. With the live-action slate shrinking, the animated series may represent the most enduring element of the current production strategy as the franchise adapts to Skydance Media's new directives.