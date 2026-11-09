Skydance Appoints Jeremy Latcham as New President of DC Studios to Replicate Marvel Strategy

Skydance Media appoints former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham as new president of DC Studios. The move signals a strategic shift to emulate Kevin Feige's interconnected universe model under David Ellison's leadership.

Skydance Media has officially appointed former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. This high-profile leadership change marks a significant pivot for the studio, which controls Warner Bros. and Paramount Global, as it seeks to reshape its approach to superhero storytelling and franchise management.

Leadership Change Driven by Strategic Shift

Jeremy Latcham joins the DC Studios team with a background deeply rooted in the success of Marvel Studios. He previously served as a top lieutenant to Kevin Feige, gaining credits on major films such as Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. His appointment suggests that Skydance Media aims to replicate the structural and creative mechanisms that have driven Marvel's decades-long dominance in the global box office.

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Departure of Gunn and Safran from Leadership

This transition follows the departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who previously co-headed DC Studios. Under their tenure, the studio attempted to differentiate itself from Marvel by focusing on auteur-driven stories and character-led adventures. While Superman was noted as a hit and a strong start for the new DC Universe, subsequent projects like Supergirl failed to resonate with audiences. The inability to follow through on announced projects and the failure to bring a definitive version of Batman into the DCU were cited as major strikes against the creative duo.

Latcham's Role in Emulating Marvel Success

David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance Media, appears determined to mirror Marvel's strategy under Kevin Feige. By recruiting Jeremy Latcham, Ellison is essentially looking for someone who has studied directly under Feige's leadership to help map out an interconnected universe and create a long-term plan. The goal is to move away from the experimental approaches of the previous regime and focus on more established, A-list characters. This shift indicates a desire to stabilize the franchise and compete directly with the market leader.

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Future Plans for DC Universe Franchises

The new leadership direction is expected to prioritize big-name properties such as Batman and Wonder Woman. Industry analysts suggest that this could lead to a team-up event featuring some form of the Justice League in an expensive ensemble picture. While Lanterns was praised as a potentially great DC superhero TV show and has seen modest box office success, the focus seems to be shifting toward larger cinematic universes and established stars rather than fresh faces or niche properties.

Impact on Creative Direction and Market Position

The decision to install Jeremy Latcham signals that Skydance Media values proven formulas over experimental risks. James Gunn had previously stated that DC could not compete with Marvel directly but could create an alternative. However, the current leadership at Skydance, including David Ellison, seems to believe that the only way to secure a dominant market position is to follow the path that Marvel has already paved. The success of this new strategy will depend on how effectively Jeremy Latcham can translate his experience at Marvel to the DC brand without alienating the fanbase that supported the previous creative team.

While the immediate creative roadmap remains unclear, the appointment underscores a clear intent to bring stability and a familiar corporate structure to DC Studios. The industry will be watching closely to see if Jeremy Latcham can deliver the sustained success that Skydance Media and its partners in Warner Bros. and Paramount are seeking.