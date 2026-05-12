Sky refuses to freeze TV subscription after house fire, family left living in hotel

A reader has contacted 'Money' to seek advice on their difficulty with Sky, discussing how the only provider they couldn't resolve matters with is Sky, even after explaining they won't be living in the house for some time.

We had a disaster last July when our American-style fridge-freezer exploded, setting fire to the downstairs of our house and causing substantial damage. We had insurance with RSA via our Nationwide bank account, which was brilliant, and rebuilding finally started in January this year after we’d spent weeks clearing the house and its contents.

We’ve not been able to live at home since the fire and have been staying in Airbnbs, a hotel, and with family. Soon we will move into a rental house until November this year. We contacted various utility companies and the council to explain we wouldn’t be living in the house for some time. The only provider we have been unable to resolve matters with is Sky, which has provided our television subscription for the past 21 years.

We asked if we could freeze our subscription until we moved back in, but it said this was not possible. It only offered to reduce the cost by removing our sports subscription. Please help. M.R. , Uxbridge, Middlesex





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