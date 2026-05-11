Sky News Backs James Matthews After Viral Confrontation With Abdul El-Sayed

Sky News defends correspondent James Matthews after a viral exchange with Senate winner Abdul El-Sayed, who grabbed Matthews by the shoulders and dismissed his questions. The clip drew over 12 million views in 48 hours.

Sky News has defended its U.S. correspondent James Matthews after a combative exchange with Michigan Democratic Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed went viral. The network said it is proud of Matthews for doing his job covering the election campaign.

The clip, filmed outside a polling station in Michigan on Tuesday, drew over 12 million views on Twitter in less than 48 hours. The confrontation occurred just hours before El-Sayed won his Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers. In the video, El-Sayed approached Matthews and asked if he was registered to vote in Michigan. Matthews said he was not.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed's Comments To Sky News Reporter Denounced As 'Pathetic'

El-Sayed Insists Sky News Has No US Audience

El-Sayed then placed both hands on the reporter's shoulders and told him he wanted zero votes in the U.K. El-Sayed said he would never run for office in the U.K., so he did not care about Matthews's questions. Matthews replied that Sky News has a large international audience. El-Sayed dismissed that, saying, like five people watch the network in the U.S. He also accused Matthews of chasing him around, which Matthews denied.

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Matthews asked what country he was with, noting he is based in the U.S. but reports for Sky News. El-Sayed insisted Sky News is not viewed in the United States. This was not their only tense moment; on Monday, Matthews tried to ask El-Sayed about the defection of Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens.

An older video of Matthews asking El-Sayed about Donald Trump's claim that he is full of shit also recirculated. That clip was originally posted on Sky News' social platforms two months ago. After the latest exchange, Sky News issued a statement backing Matthews, saying he was covering the election and asking straightforward questions. The spokesman noted that U.S. election outcomes affect the U.K. and the 138 countries where millions watch Sky News.

Sky News Defends Correspondent James Matthews

Matthews is a BAFTA-winning journalist who has been U.S. correspondent since 2022. He has been with Sky News for over two decades. U.K. journalists showed support, with Sky colleague Alex Crawford praising him on X for asking pertinent questions and providing context on why Michigan matters globally. El-Sayed has had multiple tense exchanges with reporters leading up to the midterms.

He defeated Rogers in the closely watched Senate race for a seat Republicans hoped to flip. The exchange highlights the global interest in U.S. elections and the challenges journalists face on the campaign trail.