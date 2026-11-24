Sky New Zealand has greenlit 'I Will Find You: The Search For Alysha Hanin' from local producer Our Story and the UK-based Woodcut International

An upcoming three-part true crime series out of the UK and New Zealand will investigate the 2002 disappearance of mother and model Alysha Hanin.from local producer Our Story and the UK-based Woodcut International, which has picked up international distribution rights.

Production is currently ongoing ahead of a scheduled Q2 2027 launch, with New Zealand On Air supporting. The story will look into at the case of 24-year-old Alysha Hanin, who walked out of Miami Beach’s Shore Club hotel and vanished 24 years ago. Her luggage, ID and bank cards remained behind, but there was no confirmed sightings, no body and no answer.

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'Focker In-Law' Review: Robert De Niro And Ben Stiller Are Back For Laughs But Ariana Grande Steals The Show This Time Her three-year-old son Adrian grew up in New Zealand with this mystery at the centre of his life, and now aged 27, he stops waiting and starts investigating.doc team follows Adrian from New Zealand to the U.S., as he rebuilds his mother’s case from the ground up – opening long-preserved files, finding witnesses, testing old accounts, reconstructing timelines and assembling a substantial investigative dossier. Then, while the cameras are following him in Miami, the Miami Beach Police begin actively reinvestigating Alysha’s disappearance as a homicide.

Jane Robertson and Jeremy Hall, co-founders at Our Story said in a statement: “Most true-crime documentaries arrive after the critical events have happened. We were there before anyone knew what was going to happen.

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“We filmed Adrian finding witnesses, uncovering evidence and rebuilding his mother’s case from the ground up — and then watched a 24-year-old missing-person case become an active homicide investigation. You can’t manufacture that kind of actuality. The cameras were already rolling when the story changed. ” Koulla Anastasi, Managing Director at Woodcut International, added: “This is not only a fascinating series but an incredibly unique documentary as the story is still unfolding.

To not have closure on the disappearance of a loved one will touch many viewers worldwide. We are confident our buyers will want to be part of this journey, and see Adrian eventually solve this mystery and find some form of resolution. ”Bela Bajaria’s Phone Has Been Ringing Since Netflix Exit, But No Hurry