Sky Katz reveals details about her new thriller The Florist with Dennis Quaid and Jean Reno. She also announces a major music release on December 4.

Actress and musician Sky Katz recently sat down with Tyler Treese from ComingSoon to discuss her upcoming thriller film The Florist, which stars veteran actors Dennis Quaid and Jean Reno. The film is scheduled for digital release on November 24, 2026, and marks a significant milestone in Katz's expanding career in Hollywood. Katz opened up about her role as Layla, a teenage witness caught in a dangerous crossfire, and shared insights into her creative process while working alongside legendary performers.

The Florist Plot and Cast Dynamics

The official synopsis describes a meticulous hitman played by Dennis Quaid who lives undercover as a florist in a quiet neighborhood. He is forced to wage a two-front war against a ruthless drug cartel and a syndicate of corrupt cops to protect a teenage witness with nowhere else to turn. Sky Katz plays Layla, a character who has endured significant trauma, including a missing brother and an abusive mother. This context places her in a wild and high-stakes situation within the narrative.

Also read WWE Raw Review: IYO SKY Wins Gold as The 946 Seizes Advantage

Katz explained that she was drawn to the complexity of Layla, who carries intense internal conflict but does not display it externally. She focused on imagining what growing up in such circumstances would feel like and how the loss of a sibling would impact her character. This approach allowed her to add layers to the script, finding motivation for actions that were not explicitly written on the page. She described this preparatory work as a fun and engaging part of her process before filming began.

Working With Veteran Actors

Sharing the screen with Jean Reno and Dennis Quaid provided Katz with a valuable learning experience. She expressed long-standing respect for Jean Reno, noting that observing his professionalism on set was deeply inspiring. Reno shared stories from his extensive career, including anecdotes about friends and colleagues from previous sets. Katz described him as a super interesting person who did not disappoint and reaffirmed the sentiment that meeting one's heroes is a real possibility in this industry.

Advertisement

One of Katz's favorite moments on set involved an action sequence filmed at a motel. The scene required her to deliver a drug package, adding a layer of excitement to the production. Although she had participated in one prior movie with action elements, she felt The Florist offered a different and more thrilling energy. This experience highlighted her growth as an actress and her comfort in handling high-pressure scenes. The dynamic between the actors contributed to a fun and collaborative environment on set.

Music Career and New Release

Beyond acting, Katz is preparing to release a new music project on December 4. She revealed that she has been writing music since she was ten years old and is excited to share a fresh style with her audience. This upcoming release represents a shift from her previous strategy of releasing individual singles. For the first time, she has a collection of songs in her vault that she is satisfied with, allowing her to launch a cohesive project rather than isolated tracks.

Katz emphasized that this consistency in her music output is something she has not achieved before. She described the experience as huge for her personally and professionally. The new material reflects her artistic growth and offers fans a different side of her talent. She is eager to bring this project into the world and is proud of the work she has put into it. The announcement marks a significant expansion of her brand as both a performer and a musician.

Career Reflections and Future Projects

Katz has been in the public eye since she appeared on America's Got Talent at the age of eleven. She later starred in Raven's Home, giving her nearly a decade of on-screen experience. When asked what she is most proud of, she highlighted her mindset and her ability to stay grounded. She values the behind-the-scenes work she has done to maintain peace of mind and level-headedness. This personal growth is as important to her as her professional achievements.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Katz is also set to appear in a romance movie titled Game On, which is set in the world of esports. She admitted to being a light gamer, enjoying titles like GTA and Watch Dogs between filming commitments. Her role in Raven's Home provided opportunities to play video games with co-star Isaac in green rooms. While she is not a hardcore gamer, she finds the activity fun and relevant to the upcoming project. This versatility allows her to navigate different creative pursuits by prioritizing based on what is currently in her control.