Sky Exits Taika Waititi's Fing! Over David Walliams Allegations

Sky is withdrawing as UK and Ireland distributor of Taika Waititi's fantasy film Fing! after allegations against author David Walliams surfaced.

The fantasy film Fing!, directed by and starring New Zealander Taika Waititi, has lost its UK and Ireland distributor. Sky has confirmed that it intends to withdraw from the project following serious allegations against author and screenwriter David Walliams, whose bestselling children's novel the film is based on. The decision follows a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News that reported allegations of inappropriate behavior involving teenage girls and young women.

The film also stars Mia Wasikowska and Iona Bell alongside Waititi. Walliams co-wrote the screenplay and had filmed a cameo appearance. The producers have now confirmed that his scene has been removed and that he will have no involvement in promoting or releasing the movie.

Also read Sky Exits Fing! U.K. Licensing Amid David Walliams Allegations

Sky Confirms Exit From Fing! Distribution Deal

Sky has formally stepped away from Fing!, which it was set to release as one of its originals in the UK and Ireland. The broadcaster said it has notified the film's producers of its intention to exit its position as the U.K. and Ireland licensee of the production. The move leaves the film without a confirmed local distributor in two of its key territories.

In its statement, Sky said that the allegations made against David Walliams are extremely serious. The broadcaster did not describe any further terms of its exit, and the source material does not identify a replacement distributor for the film.

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Producers Remove Walliams Cameo From the Film

The producers of Fing! have responded by removing David Walliams from the finished movie's marketing and release. In a statement to Variety, they said they take the allegations reported regarding Walliams seriously and that their thoughts are with anyone who has been affected.

The producers confirmed that the cameo appearance Walliams filmed has been cut from Fing!. They also stated that Walliams will have no involvement in the film's release or promotion. Walliams has not been convicted of any offense, and the allegations described in the reporting remain claims made in the investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

What the Fing! Setback Means for Its Release

The loss of Sky leaves a significant gap in the release plans for Fing!, a film that was built around a familiar children's novel and a cast that includes Waititi, Wasikowska and Bell. Because Walliams wrote both the source book and the screenplay, the controversy touches the film's core creative credit as well as its marketing.

For Waititi, the development is another setback in a difficult period, though the reporting centers on the film's distribution and the allegations rather than on the director himself. The source does not specify a new release date, a new licensee, or any revised marketing schedule, so the next confirmed steps for Fing! remain unannounced.